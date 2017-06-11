Noble Ridge, OK Falls

Photo: Contributed

For Canada’s 150th birthday this year, Castanet is featuring an Okanagan wine each week, celebrating the bottles of our Valley and the diversity of the Canadian wine industry, including suggested food pairings and Canadian music artist to listen to while enjoying a glass. For current availability, consult the winery.

Wine: The One, 2012 (sparkling)

Winery: Noble Ridge, Okanagan Falls

Why drink it? First, go to the winery and ask for the story behind the name of this exquisite BC bubbly. Second, pick a special occasion and toast to this Sparkling Wine of the Year from the All Canadian Wine Championships. A fuller-bodied blend of Chardonnay and Pinot Noir (no, it’s not red, but a golden hue akin to the last few minutes of sunset), it is made as champagne is; with tradition and care. Aromas of tart apples with a hint of croissant, and a wave of flavours that begins with stone fruit and a bit of citrus, finishing with toasted almonds and a light creaminess.

Price: $39

Pair with: Pair with that engagement, wedding, or vow renewal this summer, with a menu of fresh oysters, followed by a creamy pasta course, an interlude of soft local cheeses, a locally-raised arctic char course, and then bring in a self-serve popcorn cart for the party.

Classic cancon music pairing: You’re Still the One, Shania Twain

Have a wine you'd like to suggest? Contact us at [email protected] , and we will put you in touch with our wine writer.