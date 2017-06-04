Black Widow, Naramata

Photo: Contributed

For Canada’s 150th birthday this year, Castanet is featuring an Okanagan wine each week, celebrating the bottles of our Valley and the diversity of the Canadian wine industry, including suggested food pairings and Canadian music artist to listen to while enjoying a glass. For current availability, consult the winery.

Wine: Hourglass (red blend)

Winery: Black Widow Winery, Naramata Bench

Why drink it? Black Widow very smartly has been conducting “en primeur” tasting of its forthcoming reds, which means you try the wines now – sometimes right from the barrel – and buy now, knowing that you will have your wines before they are released to the public. Given that this Bordeaux-style blend regularly sells out, you might want to consider an advance purchase. Dark cherry colour, an elegant aroma of cocoa, plum, and stewed berries, it this is a bold blend. Flavours of red fruits, a hint of vanilla mixed with toasty notes from oak aging, and a long finish.

Price: $42 (varies by vintage and availability)

Pair with: This wine needs some aging to reach its full flavour profile and let the tannins relax. After patiently waiting or opting to decant a younger vintage an hour or two before dinner, pair with steak, bison burgers, venison…really, just get some good red meat on the grill.

Classic cancon music pairing: Rock Me Gently, Andy Kim

Have a wine you'd like to suggest? Contact us at [email protected] , and we will put you in touch with our wine writer.