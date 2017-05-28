Wild Goose, OK Falls

Photo: Contributed

For Canada’s 150th birthday this year, Castanet is featuring an Okanagan wine each week, celebrating the bottles of our Valley and the diversity of the Canadian wine industry, including suggested food pairings and Canadian music artist to listen to while enjoying a glass. For current availability, consult the winery.

Wine: Mystic River Gewürztraminer , 2016

Winery: Wild Goose, Okanagan Falls

Why drink it? First of all, you need to be able to find this wine, quickly, and probably at the winery. A recent winner of several major international awards, Wild Goose has been known for its German varietals for years, and this is an exceptional vintage. Elegant, slightly off-dry – good for those who enjoy a very slight sweetness – it has a long pedigree from mature vines, and is a spot-on example of gew. In the glass, a good swirl will open up an amazing array of scents, a floral-citrus bouquet that draws you in for a first sip that will make you close your eyes and say, “Wow. That is GOOD.”

Price: $20

Pair with: Since availability is limited, going to a bottle at the winery gives you an excuse to also try the Smoke and Oak Bistro while there. Have the watermelon salad, followed by the lemon dill prawn skewer, and the sage pork loin. And whatever dessert the chef has created that day.



Classic cancon music pairing: Share the Land, The Guess Who

