For Canada’s 150th birthday this year, Castanet is featuring an Okanagan wine each week, celebrating the bottles of our Valley and the diversity of the Canadian wine industry, including suggested food pairings and Canadian music artist to listen to while enjoying a glass. For current availability, consult the winery.

Wine: Semillon, 2016

Winery: La Frenz, Naramata

Why drink it? Semillon is not all that common to the Okanagan cache of white wines. It’s a golden hued grape associated more with France for Sauternes (a deliciously viscous dessert wine), and Australia (often in a blend with Sauvignon Blanc), but this bottle comes from some of the oldest “sem” plants in Canada. Wonderfully aromatic, this wine deserves having your nose deep in the glass. Layers of flavour emerge and last – honey, lemon curd, clotted cream, a bit of hazelnut…it’s almost like tasting a perfectly grilled, caramelized waffle covered in stewed peaches and cream.

Price: $19

Pair with: Brioche French toast. Why not? Brunch deserves a good wine. So does a seafood salad or risotto, crab, or oysters. A creamier goat cheese served with a selection of toasted hazelnuts and stewed figs. Spring veggies lightly cooked and served over pasta with cream sauce.

Classic cancon music pairing: Before You, Chantal Kreviazuk

Have a wine you'd like to suggest? Contact us at [email protected] , and we will put you in touch with our wine writer.