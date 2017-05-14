Perseus, Penticton

Photo: Contributed

For Canada’s 150th birthday this year, Castanet is featuring an Okanagan wine each week, celebrating the bottles of our Valley and the diversity of the Canadian wine industry, including suggested food pairings and Canadian music artist to listen to while enjoying a glass. For current availability, consult the winery.

Wine: Riesling-Gewürztraminer (Blend), 2016

Winery: Perseus, Naramata (Penticton)

Why drink it? Usually, these two grapes are kept apart, so it’s not often you will find them together in a bottle. With similarities owing to their German roots, but different scents and flavours of course, this is a bright and lively addition to the Perseus portfolio. If you know these two wine types, you’ll be able to pick out the characteristics of each one. Together, it’s a fresh, off-dry blend with a mix of citrus, tropical, and floral notes. A tiny touch of sweetness presents itself as honeycomb on the finish. If you’re a fan of “gew”, this takes you a step further into white wines.

Price: $18

Pair with: Perfectly fine on its own, well-chilled, the winery suggests antipasto or Asian cuisine. The crispness of the wine will take the heat off spicier Asian fare. On the grill, get some jumbo prawns, douse them in fresh lemon and a bit of salt, serve over jasmine rice, and enjoy.

Classic cancon music pairing: I’m Like a Bird, Nelly Furtado

