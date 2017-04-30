Photo: Contributed

For Canada’s 150th birthday this year, Castanet is featuring an Okanagan wine each week, celebrating the bottles of our Valley and the diversity of the Canadian wine industry, including suggested food pairings and Canadian music artist to listen to while enjoying a glass. For current availability, consult the winery.

Wine: Trebbiano, 2016

Winery: Hester Creek, Oliver

Why drink it? Your “I only like sweet wine” mom will love this intriguing white wine; Trebbiano is an Italian Grape, brought to the winery 49 years ago. One sip and mom will say, “Oh, this is good, what is this?”. Crisp, clean, with a mineral, flinty backbone, it’s not an easy wine to find, so buy a few bottles. It has a luscious feel on the palate, with an essence of artisan honey drizzled over a grilled peach. Tropical notes of mango mixed with a hint of apple pie spice (or, you know, cinnamon and a few other things). Intriguing, but uncomplicated. Like a good Nora Ephron movie.

Price: $24

Pair with: Take the peach mentioned above. Split in half, throw away the pit. Lightly grill. Meanwhile, whip some milder goat cheese to get some air and lightness in it. Load the peach with a spoon of goat cheese, sprinkle on some pistachios or almond slivers, drizzle some honey over the top.

Classic cancon music pairing: Escarpment Blues, Sarah Harmer

Have a BC wine you'd like to suggest? Contact us at [email protected] , and we will put you in touch with our wine writer.