Hot in valley, then storms

Photo: Colin Dacre As temperatures rose, so, too, did the Okanagan Lake, going so far as to float the SS Sicamous.

Environment Canada is warning that unseasonably warm weather is likely to continue, with a "ridge of high pressure" resting the the Okanagan Valley, potentially causing or exacerbating flooding in the region.

That alert was put out Sunday evening, and is in effect for the North, Central and South Okanagan regions, according to the alert from Environment Canada, which warns that flooding can be caused by greater snowmelt from higher temperatures.

"This will be followed by a cool-down accompanied by strong winds Tuesday night and Wednesday as a cold front quickly moves across the province and sweeps southeastward across the central Interior during the day Tuesday, likely reaching the South Tuesday night," the alert adds. "There is also a risk of thunderstorms."

Those strong winds could cause high waves on the Okanagan's lakes, impacting shorelines and lakeside properties or roads, Environment Canada warns, adding that it could also take down trees.

"Quickly flowing water and the adjacent riverbanks are potentially unsafe," Environment Canada said. "Don't approach washouts near rivers, creeks and culverts."

Environment Canada is directing people to the B.C. River Forecast Centre to keep an eye out for warnings or alerts regarding flooding along streams in the province.

Alerts and forecasts are also issued by Environment Canada, which encourages residents to report severe weather by email or by tweeting with the #BCStorm hashtag.