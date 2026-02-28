FIT Talk With Tania

Tired, no matter how much you sleep?

Restoring energy

Photo: Contributed When you stabilize blood sugar, reduce inflammation, strengthen your muscles, nourish your gut and support hormone balance, your energy returns, says Tania Gustafson.

If you’re in your 40s,50s or 60s and wake up tired no matter how early you went to bed, you’re not alone, and you’re not lazy.

This is one of the most common frustrations I hear from midlife women. They go to bed exhausted, and even if they miraculously stay asleep for a decent number of hours, they wake up feeling like they never recharged.

The truth is, midlife fatigue is rarely just about sleep. It’s about hormones, stress, metabolism, inflammation and how all six “plates” of wellness are spinning together.

In perimenopause and menopause, estrogen and progesterone fluctuate dramatically. Those hormones influence nearly every system in your body, including your sleep architecture, your stress response, your metabolism, and your ability to repair and recover at night.

Progesterone, your calming hormone, normally helps you fall asleep and stay asleep with a sense of ease. When it dips, your brain has a harder time getting into deep, restorative sleep, the kind that actually replenishes energy.

Estrogen affects serotonin and melatonin production and when estrogen is inconsistent, those sleep-wake signals become inconsistent too. So even if you appear to be sleeping, the quality of that sleep may be fragmented in ways you don’t consciously notice.

And then there’s cortisol. Cortisol isn’t the enemy. We actually need it for survival. It’s supposed to follow a natural rhythm, highest in the morning to wake you up and lowest at night to help you wind down. But in midlife, things often flip.

Stress, under-eating or years of dieting can send cortisol into patterns that keep you wired in the evening and flat in the morning. This is why you can feel both tired and wired at bedtime, finally fall asleep and still wake up feeling like someone unplugged your battery overnight.

Nothing thrives in a deficit and your adrenal system is no exception.

Blood sugar plays a massive role here. Your body cannot rest deeply if your blood sugar is crashing during the night. When it drops too low, cortisol fires to bring it back up, pulling you out of deep sleep even if you don’t fully wake up. This is one reason women tell me they wake up between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m. or have vivid dreams or restless nights. It’s also why some women can get eight hours and never feel fully recharged in morning.

When you stabilize your blood sugar—by having smaller meals including protein, fat, and fiber every three to four hours—your sleep becomes more restorative because your nervous system isn’t constantly being pulled into emergency mode.

Food is your foundation, your fuel and for sleep, it’s your safety signal.

Another overlooked contributor is inflammation. Inflammation affects your mitochondria, the little engines inside your cells responsible for making energy. When they’re inflamed, they don’t produce energy efficiently, and you feel it as chronic, unshakeable fatigue. This inflammation can come from poor gut health, stress, blood sugar swings, lack of muscle, nutrient deficiencies or even environmental factors. Women often assume exhaustion is “just part of aging,” but it’s really a sign that your body is working overtime behind the scenes to compensate for internal stressors.

Your gut health matters here more than most people realize. Your gut is where nutrients are absorbed, neurotransmitters are produced and inflammation is regulated. If your gut microbiome is disrupted—too much sugar, too much stress, too many restrictive diets or just not enough targeted prebiotics, probiotics and postbiotics to properly nourish and restore the gut—you won’t absorb what your body needs to produce energy.

You can literally sleep 10 hours and still feel rundown because your body is running on low-quality fuel. Healthy is happy and your gut is the root of that happiness.

I'd be remiss if I dive into talking about energy without also talking about muscle. Muscle is your metabolic engine. It regulates glucose, stabilizes insulin, reduces inflammation and supports strong hormone signalling.

Yet, many women lose muscle rapidly during perimenopause and menopause because estrogen plays a role in protein synthesis. Less muscle means slower metabolism, slower recovery and more fatigue. Strength training is one of the fastest ways to improve energy because it improves insulin sensitivity and reduces systemic stress. Strong is the new sexy, but it’s also the new energizer.

Ironically, many midlife women are tired because they’re doing “all the right things” according to old diet culture rules—eating too little, doing too much intense cardio, drinking coffee instead of breakfast, skipping meals or intermittent fasting. All of those behaviours increase cortisol, destabilize blood sugar and signal to the body that it’s in scarcity mode. When your body thinks you’re in a deficit, it slows everything down to conserve energy. Diets lie and one of the biggest lies is convincing women that eating less will give them more energy and keep the weight off. Neither could be farther from the truth.

And yes, thyroid function can absolutely play a role. The thyroid slows down under stress, under-eating, nutrient deficiencies, and hormonal fluctuations. But here’s the key: in many cases, the thyroid is not the root problem, it’s reacting to the environment you’re giving it. I've worked with women who have dieted their entire lives, never imagining it could do so much damage. The good news is, repair the environment and the thyroid often perks up.

What I want you to understand is exhaustion in midlife is not a character flaw. It’s not lack of effort. It’s not aging. And you're not broken. It’s simply feedback. Your body is talking to you—loudly—and the message is clear: something in your internal ecosystem needs support.

When you stabilize blood sugar, reduce inflammation, strengthen your muscles, nourish your gut and support hormone balance, your energy returns. It’s not the fake energy from caffeine or adrenaline but real, steady all-day energy that lets you feel like yourself again. It’s the kind of energy that makes you optimistic, focused, productive, and present.energy that lets you actually live your day instead of pushing through it.

