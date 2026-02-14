FIT Talk With Tania

Why can’t I focus or remember things like I used to?

'Feeding' your brain

Photo: Contributed Think of midlife not as the beginning of the decline but as a relaunch. It’s a transition, one that requires nourishment, consistency, and care.

If you’re a woman who has ever walked into a room and forgotten why you went there, stared at your phone trying to remember who you were about to text or lost your train of thought right in the middle of a sentence, welcome to midlife.

No, you’re not losing your mind. You’re not “getting old.” You’re definitely not developing dementia because you forgot where you put your keys. You’re experiencing hormone-driven brain fog and it is one of the most common and most frustrating symptoms women face in their 40s, 50s and 60s.

Let me say this clearly, your brain isn’t broken, it’s changing. Once you understand what’s actually happening, you can support it and get your sharp, focused, energized mind back.

Most women think of estrogen as a “reproductive” hormone, it is also a brain hormone. In fact, the brain has more estrogen receptors than almost any other organ. When estrogen declines during perimenopause and menopause, several key areas are affected.

The hippocampus, your brain's memory centre relies on estrogen to help grow and protect neurons. When levels drop, recall gets slower. Your prefrontal cortex is the focus and attention centre. That is the part of your brain that helps you filter distractions, organize thoughts and stay on track.

Those neurotransmitters like serotonin, dopamine and acetylcholine, the chemincals that control mood, motivation, clarity and memory. They all are supported by estrogen.

So when estrogen dips, your mental clarity dips with it. Estrogen, however, isn’t the only player. Blood sugar and cortisol play a huge role and are the hidden triggers when it comes to brain fog.

This is the part most women haven’t been told. Your brain runs almost entirely on glucose. It needs steady fuel. When blood sugar swings high and low, the fuel supply is affected and your brain struggles. Picture folding a garden hose in half – the water still trickles out, but hardly anything of substance.

If you’re skipping meals, cutting carbs, over-caffeinating and under-eating, which most midlife women do, your brain is running on fumes.

Here’s the science in simple terms. Low blood sugar results in fuzzy thinking, irritability, poor concentration. High blood sugar brings on inflammation, sluggishness and fatigue. Your brain wants stability. Nothing stabilizes it better than balancing blood sugar.

Frequent, small meals that include protein, a healthy fat and quality carbs on repeat, is magic. Yes, carbs. They are not the enemy, they’re your energy and your brain demands energy.

Let’s talk about cortisol. Chronic stress raises cortisol, and high cortisol interferes with the hippocampus, the memory centre, causing it to shrink over time if it's not addressed. When cortisol is high, your brain goes into survival mode. Focus narrows, attention is like a pinball machine, you lose track of thoughts, and feel mentally overloaded.

Do this sound familiar? This is why I always say, nothing thrives in a deficit—not your metabolism, not your hormones and definitely not your brain.

If estrogen, insulin and cortisol weren’t enough, there are three more players affecting midlife brain function—thyroid, sleep and inflammation.

Women are seven times more likely than men to develop thyroid issues, especially in midlife. Low thyroid equals a sluggish brain. Poor sleep reduces memory consolidation, slows processing speed, and raises cortisol. Let’s be honest, sleep is often one of the first things to fall apart in menopause.

Inflammation affects the brain just as much as the body. Highly processed foods, alcohol, sugar, poor gut health and chronic stress can all inflame the brain.

Before you throw in the towel, there is a silver lining to all this. You can fix every single one of these things with lifestyle and nutrition.

Let’s break this down into simple, doable steps. Doing small things consistently is exactly how to get results that stick. Here are six things you can start doing today to get results.

1. Eat to fuel your brain, not stress it. Your brain needs clean protein, healthy fats, and quality carbs, consistently. Aim for balanced PFC meals every three to four hours. Remember, food is your foundation and skipping meals is one of the fastest ways to trigger brain fog.

2. Maintain blood sugar balance. Every time your blood sugar crashes, your brain crashes. Every time it spikes, your brain inflames. You don’t need a diet, you need balance built on real food. Pair carbs with protein and avoid naked carbs (carbs alone). Be sure to include a fat to slow down digestion and help keep you satiated. Start your day with protein to set the tone for stable energy. Your brain will feel the difference within days.

3. Prioritize sleep like it's medicine. Because it is. Your brain detoxifies during sleep. You literally wash out waste at night. A consistent bed and wake time, even on the weekends, avoiding all screens at least 30 mins before bed, reading, journalling, listening to relaxing music, gentle stretching, all help your body relax and wind down to prepare for sleep.

4. Support your gut. Your brain and gut talk constantly through the gut–brain axis. Poor gut health leads to poor mood, poor memory, poor focus. Targeted probiotics, prebiotics, phytobiotics, fibre-rich foods, lots of water, and minimizing processed foods goes a long way to restoring the delicate balance of your gut microbiome.

5. Strength train like it's your job—because it is as we age. Muscle improves insulin sensitivity, reduces inflammation, and supports hormone balance - all of which directly improve cognitive function. Yes, strong is the new sexy, especially for your brain.

6. Reduce stress. You don’t need a meditation retreat, you need micro-breaks frequently throughout your day. Deep breathing before meals, in between meetings, even in your car at the traffic light. Five to 10 minutes of stretching, short walks, saying “no” more often to protect your time and keeping stress down will all help and keep cortisol in check. When cortisol is calm, your brain thrives.

Think of midlife not as the beginning of the decline but as a relaunch. It’s a transition, one that requires nourishment, consistency, and care. When you give your brain what it needs, the fog lifts, the focus returns, and you feel like you again.

If you’re ready to stop feeling scattered, foggy, and overwhelmed, watch my free video where I walk you through how to use food to stabilize blood sugar, balance hormones, support your brain, and get your clarity back, without dieting or deprivation. NEW! Check out Tania's podcast for women, The FIT Woman Podcast with new episodes dropping every week.

The information provided in this article is not intended to constitute medical advice. All information and content are for general information purposes only.

This article is written by or on behalf of an outsourced columnist and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.