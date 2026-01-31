Dealing with gas and bloating in middle-age

FIT Talk With Tania

Why am you bloated and gassy after age 40?

If that question makes you cringe just a little, this may just be what you need to read.

If you’re a middle-aged woman waking up with a flat stomach, only to end the day feeling like you’re four months pregnant, you’re not alone. Bloating, gas and digestive discomfort are some of the most common complaints I hear from middle-aged women.

While it feels like your body is turning against you, there’s a very real reason this happens, and the fix is not forcing yourself to eat less or popping every over-the-counter remedy you can find.

I get it, no one likes bathroom talk but let’s be clear, your digestive system is changing and given that 70 per cent of your immune function and 50 to 95 per cent of your hormones and neurotransmitters are regulated in the gut, we need to bring this topic front and centre.

As you age, hormones like estrogen and progesterone shift, which can slow digestion, alter water retention and change how your gut handles bacteria. Estrogen has a direct effect on smooth muscle in your intestines.

When estrogen declines, motility slows, meaning food and gas linger longer, leaving you bloated. Progesterone, which normally helps relax your gut muscles, also drops, contributing to constipation and discomfort. That combination can make normal digestion feel like a full-on battle.

Your gut microbiome, the trillions of bacteria that help digest food and regulate inflammation, changes with age and hormones. Certain good bacteria decline, while not so good ones increase, causing dysbiosis, which can lead to excess gas and bloating.

If you’ve been on antibiotics, had surgeries, take multiple prescriptions or followed restrictive diets over the years, you may have an imbalanced gut already. Throw menopause on top of that and your digestive system is signalling, “I need help!”

Yes, stress matters too. Midlife is full of transitions, career shifts, family responsibilities, caregiving for aging parents, etc., and chronic stress ramps up cortisol, which directly affects your gut. Cortisol slows digestion, increases inflammation and encourages your body to hold onto fat, fluid and gas. Combine that with irregular meals or eating on the run and your bloating is practically guaranteed.

Let’s talk about food. I know what you’re thinking: “Maybe I just need to eat less.” But here’s the truth, restriction doesn’t solve bloating, it often makes it worse. Eating too little changes the gut bacteria balance, slows digestion even more and triggers cortisol release. Food is not the enemy, it’s your foundation. How and what you eat matters far more than simply cutting calories.

So what works? Here’s how to start calming your midlife digestive system:

1. Support your gut microbiome.

Probiotics can help but only if you're using the correct strain. They're also best paired with prebiotics, fibre-rich foods that feed the good bacteria. Include onions, garlic, leeks, asparagus or green bananas. Add phytobiotics, plant compounds from colorful vegetables, berries and herbs, to reduce gut inflammation. Postbiotics, the beneficial metabolites your bacteria produce, are also key. You support them by eating a varied, nutrient-dense diet.

2. Eat mindfully.

Chewing slowly, pausing between bites, and sitting down for meals gives your digestive system a chance to work properly. Eating while stressed or on the move triggers the “fight or flight” response, slowing digestion, triggering cortisol and increasing gas.

3. Keep meals balanced.

Combine protein, healthy fat and colourful carbs at each meal. Protein supports your muscles, helps balance blood sugar and supports metabolism, fat slows digestion just enough to prevent spikes in cortisol and carbs give you energy. Skipping one macronutrient or fasting excessively signals stress to your body and causes inflammation that damages your gut which often shows up as bloating or gut discomfort.

4. Hydration matters.

Drinking enough water supports motility and helps prevent constipation but try to sip throughout the day to create a steady stream, rather than chugging a huge water bottle full a few times per day.

5. Move your body.

Gentle exercise like walking, yoga or resistance training stimulates digestion and reduces stress. Even a 10-minute walk after meals can help move gas along and relieve bloating.

6. Address food sensitivities slowly.

Lactose, fructose, gluten, and other sensitivities often emerge in midlife, often from habits that have disrupted the gut. Keeping a simple food journal can help you track triggers without resorting to extreme elimination. If you suspect food sensitivities, start with deciding to defer from gluten, soy, dairy, alcohol, coffee, and sugar for a few weeks and then reassess.

7. Support hormonal balance.

When digestion and hormones are working together, your gut functions better. Adequate sleep, stress management and nutrient-rich meals that prioritize protein, support blood sugar stabilization and hormonal balance, in turn supports motility and fluid regulation.

Finally, understand this—bloating (or any other uncomfortable midlife symptom for that matter) is not “normal” in the sense that you just have to live with it.

It's not so much your age as the length of time you've been doing something that doesn't serve your body and it's finally speaking up. She's asking for better fuel, consistent routines, stress relief and gut support.

When you listen, respond and nourish, you’ll notice your digestion gradually improve. Your belly will feel lighter and your energy will return.

Your body isn’t working against you, it’s signalling what it needs. Feed it well, move it wisely, and support your gut and hormones. That’s how you support your gut microbiome and reclaim comfort, confidence and freedom from discomfort in midlife.

