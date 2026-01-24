FIT Talk With Tania

Busting five supplement myths

Supplements need help

Photo: Contributed Supplements can be powerful support tools but they alone can’t do the heavy lifting, says Tania Gustafson

Walk down any supplement aisle or scroll through social media and you’ll be bombarded with promises—things like: “balance your hormones!” “shrink stubborn belly fat!” or “take this to sleep through the night!”

The truth is most of what’s out there is marketing, not metabolism and midlife women, desperate for relief are spending hundreds of dollars—potentially even thousands—chasing solutions that don’t work and often make things worse.

I admit, I love supplements for how they've helped my health, helped get rid of arthritis pain and improved my immune system. Supplements can be powerful support tools but they alone can’t do the heavy lifting. Your food, sleep, stress management, gut health and hydration are things you should be addressing first.

Think of supplements like the framework when you build a house that goes on top of a solid foundation. Without the foundation, that framework won't hold up well when bad weather hits.

So let’s clear up a few of the biggest myths I hear repeated by women in perimenopause and menopause who are trying to “fix” their hormones.

Myth No. 1—Supplements can balance your hormones

I wish it was that easy. No pill or powder can balance hormones if your blood sugar, cortisol and gut health are out of whack. Hormones are chemical messengers. They only deliver the right message when the environment inside your body is stable. That means consistent blood sugar, quality protein and fibre, proper hydration, good sleep, and muscle mass to keep metabolism humming.

When you support the systems, the hormones follow. Supplements can enhance that process, but they can’t override poor habits or nutrient gaps caused by under-eating and stress. Remember, nothing thrives in a deficit.

Myth No. 2—You need a separate supplement for every symptom

Hot flashes? Take this. Mood swings? Try that. Low energy? There’s a gummy for that too. The supplement industry loves to sell quick fixes, but your body doesn’t work in compartments. Everything’s connected.

In menopause, most symptoms trace back to three main systems struggling to communicate: your gut, your adrenals, and your blood sugar regulation. That’s why chasing one symptom at a time never works. You end up with a shelf full of bottles but no real change. Instead, target the root cause, often inflammation and imbalance in the gut.

Myth No. 3: Gut health means just taking a probiotic

Probiotics get all the hype, but they’re only one part of the picture. Think of gut health like a garden. Probiotics are the seeds. If you never water or feed the soil, those seeds won’t grow. That’s where prebiotics (fibre that feeds the good bacteria), phytobiotics (plant compounds that calm inflammation) and postbiotics (nutrients produced by the bacteria themselves) come in. You need all four working together for optimal digestion, hormone metabolism, and immune support.

Research now shows that certain gut bacteria actually help regulate estrogen metabolism. So, if your gut is inflamed or imbalanced, your body may recycle “dirty” estrogens which can worsen bloating, hot flashes, and even mood changes. A probiotic alone can’t fix that. You need to nourish the whole ecosystem and use targeted pro and prebiobicts for support.

Myth No. 4: More supplements mean faster results

More is not better, especially when it comes to supplements. In fact, over-supplementing can backfire, straining your liver or disrupting your natural feedback loops. Magnesium is a great example. It’s one of the most common deficiencies I see, and yet I’ve also seen women taking three different magnesium blends at once, thinking it’ll solve all their sleep and stress problems.

The result? Loose stools, electrolyte imbalance, and frustration. Start with testing, not guessing. A good practitioner can run simple nutrient or stool tests to see what you actually need. Otherwise, you’re just producing expensive urine.

Myth No. 5: If it’s “natural,” it’s safe

Natural doesn’t always mean harmless. Herbal blends for menopause, like black cohosh, dong quai, or red clover, can interact with medications or be unsafe for certain conditions. Some hormone support supplements actually contain ingredients that mimic estrogen in the body. If your liver and gut can’t clear those efficiently, you could make estrogen dominance symptoms worse.

Again, supplements can be incredibly helpful when used strategically—Omega-3s to reduce inflammation, vitamin D3 for bone and immune health, magnesium glycinate for relaxation, adaptogens like ashwagandha to support the adrenals, probiotics, prebiotics, phytobiotics and postbiotics for the gut microbiome but in the right context and dosage. Think of it as precision nutrition, not a guessing game.

So where should you start? Start with food. Food is your foundation. Eat balanced meals every three to four hours that include protein, carbs and healthy fats. That’s how you stabilize blood sugar, calm cortisol and create the right conditions for your hormones to do their job. Once that’s in place, use supplements to support what you’re already doing.

A solid midlife supplement baseline often includes:

• A high-quality multivitamin or mineral complex to fill small nutrient gaps.

• Omega-3 fish oil for inflammation and brain health.

• Vitamin D3 with K2 for bone, mood, and immune support.

• Magnesium glycinate or malate for muscle, mood, and sleep.

• A complete gut support system: probiotics, prebiotic, phytobiotics and postbiotics.

After that, your needs get individual. That’s where guidance matters.

The bottom line is no supplement can replace self-care. You can’t out-supplement poor sleep, chronic stress or a 1,200-calorie diet. Your body doesn’t want another pill, it wants nourishment, consistency and compassion.

When you feed it well and reduce the chaos, that’s when the real magic happens.

So, the next time an ad promises to “fix your hormones” in 30 days, remember, if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is.

Healthy is happy, strong is the new sexy and nothing thrives in a deficit, especially your hormones.

