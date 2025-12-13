Eat the cookie—and 11 more tips to avoid holiday weight

Photo: Contributed One treat is never going to tank your results, just like one perfectly balanced meal won't get you to your goals overnight.

Snow or no snow, in my opinion, December kicks off the Christmas season.

With it comes holiday parties, dinners out, family gatherings and, of course, food. There's no getting around it, we are just wired to include food with any and all celebrations. In fact, I challenge you to find any culture that celebrates an occasion where they don't have a special dish that goes with.

Memories are made around the table. So it's important to be able to partake in those celebrations, including the food, and enjoy them, guilt free and without sabotaging your health and weight goals.

To that end, here are 12 tips I share with my clients to help lower the stress, increase enjoyment, make those memories and avoid the need for elastic waistbands adding while navigating this season of food.

1. Plan your celebration meal. It's the holidays and you know there will be occasions to eat out and/or partake in things you wouldn't normally eat. The best way to keep those one-offs from gaining momentum and sabotaging all the good you've done so far, is to plan. Mark those celebration meals on your calendar. Planning not only gives you something to look forward to, you're more likely to stay focused and eat clean leading up to it. More clean days gives your health and weight the edge. Always.

2. Pick your favourite. Let’s face it, treats are everywhere. Swearing off them completely will only make you want them all the more. Instead of just giving up and mindlessly munching and sampling your way through the season, be discerning. Next time you’re at a holiday party or dinner out and you're surrounded by foods you know could sabotage you, decide to indulge only when you see one of your favourites and eat it guilt free. Studies show that when you indulge in something you've really been looking forward to or something you've always wanted to try, rather than random sampling just because it's a party, you'll eat slower, be satisfied with a smaller portion, and avoid the guilt that comes with throwing caution to the wind and mindless munching.

3. Don’t starve yourself. Skipping lunch, or not eating for an entire day in order to “save up” those calories is an all out assault on your health and weight. It literally sets your body up to burn muscle and store fat, creating the exact opposite results you've been striving for.

4. Never arrive hungry. Having a snack with protein and healthy fat before heading out means you'll arrive with stable blood sugar and balanced hormones. Which means you'll be able to choose what you eat rather than your hormones running amok, prompting you to park next to the chip bowl and later wondering how you ended up mindlessly munching through the entire bag of chips.

5. Offer to bring a dish. Bringing one of your favourite protein-rich dishes to share not only helps the host, it will ensure that no matter what is served, you'll always have something you'll feel good about eating and that works with your health and weight goals.

6. Every three hours is another opportunity to do it better. We all know that during the holidays, treats and celebration meals are not "ifs”, they're “whens”. Food fuels your body, but it also fuels your soul and we need both. So when you do indulge in those soul-fuelling foods, remember that eating frequently supports balance and metabolism in your body. Injust in just three hours, it's an opportunity to choose cleaner options and fuel your body.

7. Stay off the scale. Anytime soul-filling foods and celebration meals are involved, know that if you step on the scale it will show an increase. Also know that it's not real weight, it's bloat and inflated weight caused by excess salt, sugar, gluten, etc. Clean eating and lots of water before, during and after those meals and it will disappear in about three to four days.

8. Pack snacks. As you're out and about shopping, etc, losing track of time is just a thing. Having snacks with protein in your car, backpack or purse means you can keep your body fuelled, blood sugar stable and avoid the urge to grab fast/processed foods while you're out.

9. Drink more water. Water flushes out waste, toxins and supports all your body's organs and systems. It also helps flush out bloat faster from extra salt, sugar and alcohol and supports proper hunger signalling.

10. Pair alcohol with food. Having alcohol with, or after a meal that includes clean protein, good fat and non-starcy carbs, helps to minimize the blood sugar spike and subsequent fat storage caused by alcohol. If you know there will be a drink before dinner, have a protein-rich snack before you arrive. A protein shake in the car will do nicely.

11. Get outside and move. This is especially helpful directly following a meal. A brisk, 20-minute walk helps get the blood flowing and works to help keep blood sugar stable and preventing fat storage.

12. Eat the cookie. Christmas comes once a year. It's really only one meal. Focusing your time on avoiding foods only causes disordered eating and a poor relationship with food. If there's treat you love to enjoy at Christmas, have it, savour it and do it guilt free. One treat is never going to tank your results, just like one perfectly balanced meal won't get you to your goals overnight.

Wishing you all a very blessed and Merry Christmas.

