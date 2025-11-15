FIT Talk With Tania

Eating healthy and gaining weight in midlife: What you need to know

Photo: Contributed What matters isn't avoiding carbs, it's pairing them intentionally with protein and healthy fat to create stable blood sugar. That stability is what pulls the body out of fat-storage mode and into fat-burning mode.

Over the years, I've heard many upset, frustrated women say the same thing—“I don’t understand what’s happening. I’m eating healthy, I’ve actually been eating less. I’m exercising. And I’m still gaining weight. What's wrong with me?”

Often, women are embarrassed, believing it's somehow their fault or that they are broken. Sometimes there's even a little fear behind it—fear they’re losing control of their body, fear it is just what happens in midlife, fear it is the beginning of the slide with more weight, exhaustion, symptoms and less joy and fear they just have to accept it and live with it.

Let me say this clearly, you are not broken. It’s not just aging. You can take back control and extra weight and all the other symptoms the world tells you are normal. They are not something you have to live with.

Something very real is happening but it’s not a lack of willpower or discipline. You are not weak, or broken. It’s your metabolism and hormones adapting to a new life phase.

Once you understand what’s actually going on, you can give your body the love and support it needs to thrive, instead of fighting against it.

Most women I meet have a long history of trying to eat healthily, which usually means eating less. Smaller portions. Cutting carbs. Skipping meals. “Being good.” That works at first—until it doesn’t.

By the time women reach perimenopause and menopause, their bodies have more often than not lived through decades of on-and-off dieting, stress, late nights, pushing through with less and looking after everyone else’s needs before their own.

I blame the diet industry. Diets lie. They teach women the only way to be healthy is to shrink themselves, to eat less, to become less and to deprive themselves.

But nothing thrives in a deficit, especially not your metabolism. When the body isn’t getting enough fuel— especially protein and healthy carbs—it shifts into conservation mode. It slows down your metabolism at the time in your life when that is the last thing you need. Your body hangs onto fat, particularly around the midsection because belly fat is a protective mechanism triggered by the stress.

So when you say, “I’m eating less so shouldn’t I be losing weight?” Your body hears, “I’m not getting enough nourishment. I need to store energy to keep myself safe.”

That’s not sabotage. That’s survival.

In midlife, estrogen, progesterone and testosterone begin to shift. Those shifts affect everything from mood and memory to sleep and muscle mass.

When estrogen dips, insulin (your blood sugar hormone) becomes less efficient. That means the same healthy foods you’ve always eaten can now cause blood sugar spikes—which trigger fat storage, especially around the middle. When progesterone falls, stress tolerance drops. Which is why so many women say, “I used to be able to handle anything. Now even little things feel overwhelming.”

When testosterone declines, the body loses muscle more easily—muscle is the engine of your metabolism.

So, if you’ve been doing the same things you’ve always done and you're in midlife, your hormones have changed, meaning your results will change. It’s not because you’re doing something wrong, it’s because your body needs different support now.

One of the most important truths to remember is, your metabolism is fuelled by consistency, not restriction. Women in midlife need frequent, regular meals, balanced blood sugar and enough protein and carbs to stabilize hormones. They do not need less. Not elimination. Not fasting until they can’t see straight. Not living on salads and smoothies.

Food is your foundation. It’s your hormone support. It’s your metabolic support. It’s literally the difference between surviving and thriving. Carbs are not the enemy. They are your energy. When balanced, they help regulate cortisol, build muscle and keep your brain sharp.

What matters isn’t avoiding carbs, it’s pairing them intentionally with protein and healthy fat to create stable blood sugar. That stability is what pulls the body out of fat-storage mode and into fat-burning mode.

It isn’t just about the number on the scale, it’s about feeling like yourself again and getting your energy back, thinking clearly, enjoying food without guilt and feeling strong, steady and confident in your body.

Most women tell me, “I just want to feel like me again.” That is absolutely possible when they stop fighting and punishing their bodies and start listening to it.

Your symptoms aren’t failures, they’re messages. Your body has been speaking and this is your invitation to respond. Start by giving back, not taking away. Add a protein to every meal. Include healthy colourful carbs, especially in the morning, to calm cortisol and stabilize energy. Drink more water than any other beverage. Fill nutritional gaps. Prioritze sleep. And, most importantly, show yourself the same love and compassion you would if you were speaking to your best friend.

Midlife isn’t about shrinking, it’s about stepping into your next chapter with strength, clarity and vitality. Make this your relaunch, so you can love your body and love life.

