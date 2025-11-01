FIT Talk With Tania

Six steps to support your “midlife brain”

Preventing dementia

Photo: Contributed Diseases like Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s and dementia are whole-body diseases, in which the brain becomes the final casualty of early systemic damage.

For decades we’ve been told diseases like Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s and other forms of dementia are purely “brain problems.”

We imagine misfiring neurons, plaques, tangles, the brain slowly breaking down. But if you’re a mid-life woman who’s been working hard to reclaim your metabolic health, get your hormones in order, feed your body well and build strength with resistance training, you likely have already suspected something simple but life-changing—the brain doesn’t live in a bubble.

What happens in your gut, with your insulin system, your metabolic health, your circulation and your life habits matters, and I’m going to show you how.

Let’s start with Parkinson’s, because it offers one of the most compelling stories of how a “brain disease” is really a whole-body disease. In a recent podcast episode, Dr. Mark Hyman's conversation with both Dr. Ray Dorsey and Dr. Michael Okun made clear the initiating pathology of Parkinson’s may not begin in the brain at all. Dorsey noted that in 2003, according to German pathologist Heiko Brauch, “Parkinson’s disease, which you consider a brain disease, it does not begin in the brain.”

“He (Brauch) says, I first see it … in the olfactory bulb, the smell centre … or in the dorsal motor nucleus of the vagus nerve,” said Dorsey.

That means the gut, the vagus nerve (aka the gut/brain axis), reduced gut motility, changes in smell occur all before the tremors and movement symptoms we usually associate with Parkinson’s. That’s massive because, for women, navigating perimenopause, menopause, shifting hormones and metabolism, the idea that gut and nerve health are foundational means they have control.

Now broaden that out. Alzheimer’s and dementia aren’t purely “brain cell death” either. Many studies show systemic influences - insulin resistance, inflammation, vascular issues, gut dysbiosis (where your gut has more bad bacteria than good), impaired ability to clear toxins, a failing “garbage disposal” system in the brain. When your body is struggling with metabolic inefficiency, chronic inflammation, poor sleep and stress overload, your brain feels that imbalance too.

So what does that look like in real life as far as early warning signs you might be overlooking or dismissing?

Based on Hyman's discussion with Dorsey and Okun and the emerging research, here are some signals you want to pay attention to:

• Constipation or reduced gut motility — In Parkinson’s pathology the vagus nerve connection to the gut is among the first sites. Reduced motility and early bowel changes can show up years before classic brain symptoms.

• Loss of smell (hyposmia/anosmia) — The olfactory bulb is an early site of misfolded protein deposition, meaning smell changes may precede motor symptoms by years.

• Anxiety, depression, mood changes — Brain-body communication is powerful. Mood changes may reflect early neurochemical shifts, inflammatory changes, or autonomic dysfunction.

• Sleep disturbances — REM-sleep behaviour disorder (acting out dreams), disrupted sleep phases, fragmented sleep. These may reflect early brainstem/autonomic dysfunction.

• Blood-pressure fluctuations — Since parts of the brain and autonomic nervous system (the vagus nerve, brainstem) are affected early, you might see drops in blood pressure when standing or other signs of autonomic dysfunction.

• Metabolic red flags — Elevated fasting insulin or HbA1c, insulin resistance, pre diabetes, diabetes, visceral (abdominal) fat accumulation, dyslipidaemia. These metabolic disruptions create brain vulnerability.

• Cognitive subtle changes — Slower processing speed, subtle forgetfulness, difficulty with multitasking or recalling recent information. These may show up long before a formal diagnosis.

• Vascular risk factors — Hypertension, high cholesterol, obesity, sedentary lifestyle all contribute to micro-vascular damage in the brain and to impaired ability to clear out toxic proteins.

For midlife women, taking control of the transition phase that comes with hormonal and metabolic shifts, leading to weight gain, loss of lean muscle, changes in insulin sensitivity and in fat distribution is essential.

Not only can you walk back those crazy menopause symptoms but in the process, you're also improving the health of your body and brain. Those same shifts that make you more vulnerable to midlife issues also make you more vulnerable to brain ageing when ignored. You might think “I’m just dealing with menopause bloating and weight gain”, when in fact your gut/motor/autonomic system may actually be compromised.

Here are six things you can do today to help create a healthier outcome:

• Prioritize gut health—Include fibre and fermented foods, minimize processed foods, alcohol and sugar, avoid chronic antibiotics/gut-disrupting meds when possible.

• Stabilize blood sugar and balance hormones—Prioritize protein throughout the day and pair with colourful carbs and healthy fats.

• Support vascular health—Keep blood pressure and cholesterol in check, hike or walk daily, include movement breaks, avoid sitting for long periods.

• Track subtle signs—Bowel habits, smell changes, sleep quality and mood fluctuations—these matter.

• Prioritize sleep and stress—Glymphatic clearance (brain’s waste disposal) happens during sleep; chronic stress increases inflammation and reduces brain resilience.

• Integrate lifestyle not just for weight but for brain longevity: include strength training two to three times per week. Muscle isn’t just aesthetic, it supports insulin sensitivity, reduces vascular burden, improves nerve-muscle communication, supports cognitive function.

Your brain is not an island unto itself. Your gut, your nerves, your metabolism and your circulation are all part of the story. Diseases like Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s and dementia are whole-body diseases, in which the brain becomes the final casualty of early systemic damage.

The small things you do or don't do, consistently over time, yield a result. You have agency. You have tools. Don't wait to respond when something happens. Decide today to be proactive and powerful, right now because you can.

