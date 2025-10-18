FIT Talk With Tania

Fill your gaps and calm inflammation

Taking supplements

Photo: Contributed When you combine nourishing food, smart movement, deep hydration, real rest, stress resilience, and strategic supplementation, everything changes, says Tania Gustafson.

There’s a reason I say, “food is your foundation”.

But even the best approach can’t fill every gap. Food just doesn't have the same nutrient density it did even just a few decades ago. It's picked greener, travels farther and is treated with more chemicals than ever before.

In fact, those four to six servings of fruits and veggies per day we were told we needed 25 years ago, now needs to more than double to get the same nutritional value. Add to that your body is inflamed, depleted and dealing with hormonal shifts that change how nutrients are absorbed, used, and stored, you've got gaps that need to be filled.

Supplements aren’t magic, and there's never going to be one magic pill, shot or patch that'll solve all your issues. That being said, the right products, together with the right approach to health can come alongside to help fill those gaps and optimize your results. Whether you’re navigating the challenges of in midlife, or managing inflammation and struggling to show up fully for your life, doing the minimum just isn’t enough anymore.

Here’s the thing most women don’t realize: inflammation increases your nutritional needs. It damages the gut lining, which means fewer nutrients get absorbed from the food you eat. It disrupts your microbiome, where many of your hormones and neurotransmitters are produced. It increases oxidative stress, which depletes your stores of key antioxidants and minerals. In short, inflammation makes everything an uphill battle and harder to get what you need from food alone.

Menopause only makes that worse. Lower estrogen affects digestion, bone density, insulin sensitivity, and mood. Your body becomes less efficient at converting precursors into active nutrients. B12, magnesium, vitamin D, and essential fatty acids become harder to maintain. Your gut slows down, your liver gets sluggish, and your detox pathways get overwhelmed. It’s not that your body’s broken, it’s under-resourced.

Most women think of supplements as optional, or something they’ll get to later. But if your symptoms are flaring, your digestion is off, your sleep is wrecked and you’re stuck in a cycle of exhaustion and inflammation, you likely need more targeted support than food alone can provide.

Let's face it, it is possible to get all the nutrition you need from food, but are you doing it 24 a day, 7seven days a week and 365 days a year?

Health begins in the gut. Seventy percent of your immune system lives there and so does a large portion of your serotonin, the hormone that stabilizes mood and supports sleep, as well as dopamine for motivation and pleasure and GABA for anxiety and stress. If your gut is inflamed, leaky or imbalanced, you won’t be able to manage stress well, absorb nutrients or regulate hormones. That’s why gut-targeted supplements can make such a big difference.

Prebiotics, probiotics, phytobiotics, and postbiotics each play a different role. Prebiotics are the fibres that feed your good gut bacteria. Probiotics are the beneficial bacteria themselves, helping rebalance your microbiome and reduce inflammation. Phytobiotics are plant compounds that support microbial diversity and reduce oxidative stress in the gut and postbiotics are the byproducts of healthy bacteria doing their job, things like short-chain fatty acids that directly reduce inflammation and improve gut barrier integrity. Together they help heal injury to the microbiome and the gut-brain axis, the Vagus nerve that messages travel along from the gut to the brain.

When your gut is supported, inflammation goes down, nutrients get absorbed and hormones stabilize. Your immune system regulates itself instead of overreacting. You shift from feeling puffy, tired and foggy to lighter, energized and focused. Your cravings drop, your energy climbs and your belly starts to flatten. All because your body finally has the tools to do its job.

In a world where most women are eating on the go, living in a state of stress, and unknowingly inflamed, you need help. You can’t supplement your way out of a poor diet but you also can’t eat your way out of chronic depletion.

You need both real food and targeted support. You need to know where the gaps are and how to fill them. That doesn’t mean grabbing a random multi-vitamin off the shelf. It means using high-quality, bioavailable supplements that actually get absorbed and used by the body. It means supporting the systems that are most taxed in menopause—gut, liver, adrenals, brain and hormones, with intention.

Women are often shocked when something as simple as magnesium before bed or a daily dose of omega-3s starts to shift their sleep, their mood and their inflammation. It’s not because the supplement is magic, it’s because their body was missing a key ingredient it wasn't getting.

When your gut is inflamed, you’re under stress, you’re eating in a rush or not at all, the gaps widen. The headaches, bloating, weight that won’t move, hot flashes, feeling wired but tired—that is your body asking for help.

Supplementing is not a fail. You’re being smart, supporting your body the way it needs in this phase of life. Willpower is not a strategy. You need an intentional approach that removes the guesswork and filling the gaps.

When you combine nourishing food, smart movement, deep hydration, real rest, stress resilience, and strategic supplementation, everything changes. You stop surviving and start thriving. Your body stops resisting and starts responding.

Strong is the new sexy, healthy is happy and sometimes, health means asking for help, including from science-backed tools that can help your body feel safe and supported again.

Your symptoms aren’t a sign of failure. They’re feedback. And when you listen to that feedback and fill the gaps, inflammation calms down, your hormones rebalance, and your body starts doing what it was always designed to do, heal.

Watch my free video to learn how to use food, gut support, and targeted supplementation to reduce inflammation and restore hormonal balance, without guesswork or overwhelm.

