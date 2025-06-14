Why eating less won’t work for weight loss

Photo: Contributed Eating less won't work to make you more fit.

Let’s talk about something every woman over 40 has heard (and maybe tried)—“Just eat less and move more.”

Yes, cutting back on calories will absolutely make the number on the scale go down—at first. But long-term that strategy backfires, big time. In fact, not only does eating less not work for sustainable weight loss, it can actually do the opposite of what you want—make your body store fat and burn muscle. For women in perimenopause or menopause that’s the last thing their bodies need.

Nothing thrives in a deficit , not your relationships, your bank account, your energy, your metabolism, your mood and certainly not your hormones. When you consistently eat less than your body needs, you’re sending a stress signal that triggers survival mode. That signal changes how your body uses energy, stores fat, and prioritizes muscle.

Initially, you may see some weight loss but it comes at a cost. The body starts to shed precious muscle tissue, which is metabolically active and critical for hormone balance, bone density, strength and mood. The less muscle you have, the slower your metabolism runs. Meanwhile, your body gets better at storing fat to protect you from the next perceived “famine.” That’s why so many women say, “I’m eating less than ever and I keep gaining weight.” It’s not in your head , it’s biology.

It gets more complex in perimenopause and menopause. Estrogen and progesterone are declining. Cortisol (your stress hormone) is more likely to spike. Insulin becomes less efficient. Sleep often suffers. All of these shifts make your body more sensitive to stress and calorie-cutting, carb-fearing and over-exercising are major stressors.

Focusing on cutting carbs or fat, counting calories like it’s your job and using workouts as punishment only serves to increase stress in the body. It elevates cortisol, keeps you in “fight-or-flight” mode and pushes your body to hold onto fat, especially around the midsection. It’s not because you’re doing it wrong or not trying hard enough. It's not a willpower issue. It’s because your body is doing what it’s designed to do, protect you.

So, if the old model of weight loss (eat less, move more) doesn’t work, what does? The answer is simpler than you think but requires a mindset shift . Weight is a symptom of health and hormones. That means if you want lasting results, you have to go to the root of the issue.

Diets fail because they ignore the foundational systems of your body, such as hormones, blood sugar, gut health and inflammation.

Instead of jumping on the next detox, pill, patch, or 1,200-calorie plan, I invite you to try something different. Start using food to create hormonal balance, stabilize blood sugar and heal your gut.

Stabilizing blood sugar supports metabolism. Lowering inflammation allows your body to release stored fat and increase energy. Seventy percent of your health comes from your gut, as well as 50 to 90 percent of the hormones that regulate mood, motivation, focus, sleep, weight.

These are the things that flip the switch and allow you to achieve and keep the results you've been looking for, not starving yourself or punishing yourself with workouts.

Food is your foundation. Food is information. When you give your body a strong foundation along with the right information consistently throughout the day, it shifts out of survival mode and back into fat-burning, muscle-preserving, mood-balancing mode. You stop feeling anxious. Your cortisol comes down. You sleep better. You have energy again. And yes, the weight starts to come off but this time, it stays off, because you’re not fighting your body. You’re finally working with it.

This is especially important in midlife. You can’t out-diet or out-exercise your health or your hormones but you can use food to support them. You can create a lifestyle where you love your body and feel like yourself again, even in menopause. That is something counting, cutting, or tracking every bite will never do.

When you eat in a way that supports blood sugar, reduces cortisol and helps your gut thrive, it’s a game changer because you’re not just chasing weight loss—you’re building real, lasting health from the inside out. You’re giving your body what it needs to heal, balance and become strong, and you’re doing it without starving, stressing, or shaming yourself.

So if you’ve been stuck in that cycle of eating less and trying harder, let this be your permission slip to stop. Your body isn’t broken. It’s asking for support.

You don’t need another diet. You need a plan that works with your body, not against it. One that helps you take back control of your health, hormones, weight, and mental wellness so you can finally love your body and live with food freedom. Even in menopause.

