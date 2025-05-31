Stop depriving yourself, there are no ‘bad’ foods

Photo: Contributed There’s a difference between depriving yourself of certain foods and consciously choosing to defer from indulging.

There’s a profound difference between depriving yourself—believing certain foods are off-limits because they’re “bad”—and consciously choosing to defer from indulging as an act of self-worth.

When we’re trapped in a mindset of restriction, we operate from fear—fear of failure, of judgment, of being “bad.” That comes with a whole lot of guilt and shame, resulting in disordered eating, an unhealthy relationship with food and poor body image. But when we learn to reframe our choices as acts of love and honour for our bodies, we build new neural pathways—brain grooves—that guide us toward achieving those results you've been wanting, and finally keep them.

Deprivation feels like punishment. Labeling foods as a “no-no” or “cheat” meal sets us up for rebellion. Our brains latch onto anything forbidden, elevating cravings and triggering guilt when we inevitably give in. That cycle reinforces negative self-talk (“I’m weak,” “I have zero self-control”, “I've got no willpower”), and keeps you stuck in a loop of shame and bingeing. The longer it goes on, the deeper the groove becomes.

In contrast, deliberate choice springs from what you believe about your self worth. You might choose not to have that pastry because you love how energized you feel after breakfast of eggs and fruit, or because you know that pastrty spikes your blood sugar, sapping your energy and allowing the brain fog to move in.

Deciding to defer is not denying yourself, it's showing up for yourself. It's doing what you know not only fuels your body and serves your health goals, but allows you to feel great and crush your day.

Food is not “good” or “bad”, it either fuels your body or it fuels your soul and we need both in order to live healthy and love life. Shifting from “I can’t have” to “I choose not to”is transformative.

Imagine pushing a wheelbarrow through soft, wet earth. The first time, you make a shallow rut. If you keep traveling that same path—back and forth, back and forth—the groove deepens. When the sun comes out and dries the soil, that rut hardens into a permanent track. It feels solid and familiar—until you need to go a different direction. Then you find yourself stuck, unable to turn, forced to push against the walls of your own creation.When you finally muster the effort to lift the wheelbarrow out of the rut, if you don’t move far enough away from the edge you’ll slip right back in.

You need to forge a new path, one that diverges significantly from the old direction. As you push that wheelbarrow along this fresh route, traveling back and forth enough times, eventually the rain will come and a brand-new groove forms. Then the sun dries it, and that new pathway becomes your default and difficult to come out of, in a good way.

Your thoughts and beliefs determine your actions and your actions determine your results. When you believe your body and brain are worth showing up for, when you believe you are worth showing up for, you will naturally assess each situation and decide to show up for yourself in the best way possible.

When random treats show up in the staff room for no specific reason and you're determined to show up for yourself, you will likely not give them much thought. If it's your work bestie's birthday on the other hand, you may decide to indulge to share in the celebration of your friend. And then, with your next meal, you're back on track. No shame, no guilt, just the fun memories knowing life is full of celebrations and memories are made around the table.

When you treat yourself with compassion, you reduce stress hormone, cortisol, which otherwise push you toward comfort foods and derailed blood sugar. You also stabilize energy, improve sleep, and foster a balanced gut microbiome—all of which reinforce positive emotions and making healthy choices feel good.

Three things to think about...

1. Notice when you label food as “bad” stop and change that verbiage to, “Food isn't good or bad it either fuels your body or it fuels your soul, and you need both.”

2. Write down your “why.” Why are you trying to improve your health, hormones, weight etc. and what will that give you when you do? Is it more energy to play with grandkids? Better mood for date nights? Improved health markers? Knowing why you're doing something is powerful

3. Swap in delicious, satisfying alternatives rather than depriving. If you crave crunch, try roasted chickpeas or sliced jicama with lime. If you miss chocolate, indulge in macro balanced chocolate protein shake, or protein cupcakes (you can bake with heat stable protein powder!). And be sure to eat enough. Almost everyone who comes to me is not eating enough and/or frequently enough.

Remember, nothing thrives in a deficit. Aim for consistency, not perfection. Celebrate each small win, because small wins lead to big results.

When you're starting on your health journey, share your intentions with a friend, family member or join a community of like-minded women. Verbalizing your commitment strengthens your resolve.

Consider working with a coach who understands the gut-brain connection and can guide you through showing up even when life happens. Because it always will.

Creating new brain grooves takes time. That wheelbarrow didn't make a path on the first run. But when you keep showing up, keep pushing that wheelbarrow back and forth, over time, that new pathway deepens, and what once felt awkward and difficult, becomes second nature.

Trust the process and commit to just one percent everyday. You're worth it.

Want more information on how to show up for yourself by using food to create hormonal balance and stabilize blood sugar? Watch Tania's video before booking your free call.

