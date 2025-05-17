Menopause, metabolism and microbiome—four things you need to know

Photo: Contributed Gut health can be directly related to symptoms of menopause.

Menopause or “meno” for short, is, for many women, a four-letter word.

It is a time women have been told is something, they can't do anything about and they just have to live with it.

Wrong. Menopause is a profound transition in a woman’s life—one marked by hormonal imbalance, plummeting energy levels and unexpected symptoms that can often feel like the body you're living in isn't your own.

Hopefully you can't relate but with stats projecting one billion women globally entering menopause this year, odds are if it's not you yet, it's someone you know—and it doesn't have to be. Keep reading, this is for you both.

As a nutritionist, I've championed the importance of gut health for many years. I’ve seen first-hand how two elements—our metabolism and our microbiome—hold the key to not only optimizing overall health but navigating this challenging phase with more ease, balance, and vitality.

I've also said that when it comes to health and hormones, it's all a bunch of ‘BS’. The BS in this case is blood sugar. Understanding the powerful connection between blood sugar, metabolism, and the trillions of microbes living in our gut can empower you to take back control of your health, your hormones, your body and your life.

Often, we think of metabolism simply as the rate at which we burn calories. But metabolism is really the orchestra conductor of every cellular process—fueling our muscles, powering our brain, and regulating hormones.

One of the biggest players in that orchestra is your blood sugar. Yes, that BS you’ve heard so much about is actually the single greatest driver of metabolic harmony, or discord. Stable blood sugar ensures your cells get a steady supply of fuel, your appetite remains balanced and your hormones stay in check.

When blood sugar drops or spikes, your body floods with stress hormones like cortisol and adrenaline, which can exacerbate common menopause symptoms like hot flashes, night sweats, mood swings, brain fog and weight gain.

That is where the microbiome steps into the spotlight. The gut microbiome—our inner ecosystem of bacteria, fungi and other microorganisms—is intimately connected to both our metabolism and our hormones. In fact, it’s estimated 90% to 95% of the body’s serotonin (the “feel-good” neurotransmitter), 70% of the dopamine (pleasure, reward and mood centre) and 50% of the GABA, (regulates anxiety, stress, feelings of calmness) are produced or regulated in the gut.

This intricate network of gut microbes sends signals along the vagus nerve (aka the “gut brain axis) and communicates directly with our brain, our immune system and our endocrine system, shaping everything from our mood to our metabolic rate.

A healthy and diverse microbiome helps stabilize blood sugar, support insulin sensitivity, and even reduces chronic inflammation, one of the root causes of many menopause-related complaints.

When your microbiome is out of balance (dysbiosis), there is more blood sugar volatility, higher inflammation and a cascade of hormonal imbalances that can leave you feeling stuck in a cycle of fatigue, weight gain and riding the emotional roller coaster.

Here are four things you can do to help restore balance and heal your gut.

1. Balance blood sugar

• Prioritize protein and healthy fats at every meal. Those macronutrients slow the absorption of glucose, preventing the peaks and crashes that trigger stress hormones.

• Incorporate nutrient-dense carbohydrates like non-starchy vegetables, berries, and legumes. Those foods feed your microbiome without causing dramatic blood sugar spikes.

• Time your meals mindfully. Eating regularly—every three to four hours—helps maintain consistent blood sugar, keeps cravings at bay, prevents energy slumps and allows your body to release stored fat.

2. Nourish your microbiome

• Eat a rainbow of plant foods each day. Diversity on your plate translates to diversity in your gut, which is crucial for increasing the good bacteria, lowering inflammation, and immune resilience.

• Include fermented foods such as sauerkraut, kimchi and plain Greek yogurt for an infusion of live probiotics. These gentle microorganisms can help crowd out less friendly species and support gut barrier integrity.

• Supplement strategically targeted pre-, pro- and phytobiotics, especially if you’ve had antibiotics, chronic stress or digestive disturbances. Look for formulations that include Lactobacillus R0052 and Bifidobacterium R0175, R001 strain to support gut health, stress resilience and positive moods.

3. Support hormone detoxification

• The liver is the body’s primary detox centre for hormones. To lighten its load, minimize exposure to endocrine disruptors (avoid plastics labeled No. 3, No. 6, and No. 7. Choose organic, non-GMO produce when possible and use natural personal care products).

• Eat cruciferous vegetables like broccoli, cauliflower, and Brussels sprouts. They contain compounds (e.g., DIM) that support healthy hormone metabolism and clearance.

• Stay hydrated, and consider gentle liver-supporting herbs like milk thistle or dandelion under professional guidance.

4. Cultivate mind-body resilience

• Chronic stress is a major disruptor of both blood sugar and gut balance. Daily stress-management practices like prayer, breathwork, meditation, gentle yoga or a short walk in nature, can lower cortisol and protect your microbiome.

• Prioritize sleep. Aim for between seven and nine hours each night. Sleep deprivation not only wreaks havoc on blood sugar regulation but also alters your gut flora in ways that mimic chronic disease states.

• Move your body joyfully. Strength training and moderate cardio support metabolic health and foster microbial diversity by increasing blood flow to the gut lining.

When you put these pieces together, you tap into a synergistic cycle to reverse the crazy symptoms. Balanced blood sugar supports a thriving microbiome, a robust microbiome produces hormones and neurotransmitters that lift mood, calm cortisol and curb inflammation and healthy hormone metabolism feeds back into improved energy, weight management, and feeling good in your body.

Menopause doesn’t have to feel like a four-letter word. You can start reversing your symptoms today and start feeling like you again.

