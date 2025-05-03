What’s really messing with your menopause symptoms?

Photo: Contributed Finding problem foods hiding in your panty.

When it comes to menopause and hormone balance, most women fail to look beyond the obvious culprits—stress, lack of sleep, genetics.

But what if I told you some of the biggest hormonal disruptors are hiding right in your kitchen? Foods and ingredients you’re consuming daily, and even ones you consider healthy, could be making your menopause symptoms worse by increasing inflammation, disrupting hormone production and throwing your metabolism off balance.

Let’s take a closer look at these hidden hormonal disruptors and how you can swap them out for healing, hormone-friendly alternatives.

Oils are a slippery slope and many of them, although touted as “healthy,” are actually causing chaos with your hormones. Highly processed vegetable and seed oils, like canola, soybean, corn and sunflower oil are found in nearly every packaged food and restaurant.

The problem is two-fold. Not only are these oils high in omega-6 fatty acids, which promote inflammation when not balanced properly with omega-3s, the extraction process can render them toxic when used with heat or moisture, adding a double dose of inflammation. Chronic inflammation contributes to insulin resistance, weight gain and makes menopause symptoms like hot flashes and brain fog worse.

Swapping out the seed oils for cold-pressed olive oil, avocado oil, coconut oil, grass-fed butter or ghee will fuel your body with healthy fats that actually support hormone production, stabilize blood sugar and reduce inflammation.

Sugar spikes blood sugar and insulin levels, which can lead to fat storage, energy crashes and increased cravings. Artificial sweeteners like aspartame and sucralose might seem like a good alternative but they are known for causing damage to cells, often in the brain, disrupt gut health with bloating and leaky gut leading to imbalanced hormones and digestive issues as well as increased inflammation. An inflamed body holds, and will not release, weight.

If you feel the need to sweeten your food or beverage, try using stevia (pure, not blended or cut with fillers), monk fruit or raw honey in moderation.

These natural options won’t spike blood sugar as dramatically and don’t come with the gut-disrupting effects of artificial sweeteners.

Most conventional dairy products come from cows treated with synthetic hormones and antibiotics and fed grains harvested with glysophate, the active ingredient in RoundUP. You are what you eat, but you're also what your food eats.

These added hormones and toxins can contribute to estrogen dominance, bloating, and autoimmune like skin issues. Dairy is also inflammatory for many women, leading to worsened joint pain and digestive distress.

If you can tolerate dairy, choose organic, grass-fed dairy. Alternatively, an unsweetened, organic pure coconut, almond or cashew milk. Read your labels to make sure you're not swapping one disruptor for another. Also, try goat or sheep milk dairy products, as they are easier to digest.

Refined grains like white flour and boxed cereals are stripped of their nutrients and cause blood sugar spikes, cravings, and inflammation. Many women in menopause also develop gluten sensitivity, which can trigger bloating, brain fog and joint pain.

Swap wheat for sprouted grains like spelt and/or gluten-free grains like quinoa, millet and choose almond, coconut or spelt flour for baking to provide fibre and nutrients that support gut health and blood sugar balance.

It’s not just what you eat—it’s also what you store it in. Plastic containers, cans lined with BPA and even plastic water bottles contain chemicals that mimic estrogen in the body, disrupt your endocrine system and contribute to hormonal imbalances and weight gain.

Replacing the plastic with glass, stainless steel and BPA-free canned foods can help lighten the toxic load and allow your body to detox.

I know, this one’s tough to hear, but alcohol—any amount—raises cortisol, disrupts sleep, slows metabolism, and adds to inflammation. That evening glass of wine definitely contributes to your hot flashes, poor sleep and stubborn belly fat.

Swapping it for a sparkling water and fresh lime, a mocktail made with kombucha, or a cup of herbal tea will still allow you to sit down a relax with a beverage without firing up those menopause symptoms.

Instead of quick-fix diets, pills or patches that only mask symptoms, restoring hormonal balance starts with real food. Focus on prioritizing protein to balance blood sugar, maintain muscle, and support metabolism. Include grass-fed beef, wild fish, organic poultry, eggs, and plant-based proteins.

Include healthy fats to support hormone production and brain health. Add in avocado, nuts, seeds and coconut oil. Increase fibre intake to support gut health, load up on veggies, flaxseeds, and chia seeds. Herbs and spices, like turmeric, ginger, cinnamon and rosemary can also help combat inflammation and balance hormones. Drink more water than coffee to support detoxification and reduce bloating.

If you’re struggling with weight gain, bloating, brain fog or any other frustrating menopause symptoms, your kitchen could be the first place to look for solutions. By making simple swaps and choosing real, whole foods and prioritizing protein, you can support your body’s natural ability to balance hormones, often without the need for drastic diets or medications.

Start with one swap today. Your body, and hormones, will thank you.

