How healing your gut can lift menopause brain fog

Ladies, have you ever walked into a room on a mission-ready grab, do or organize something and then all of a sudden, poof! You stop dead in your tracks and can't remember what it is you were after in the first place? You're not alone.

If you’re somewhere in your 40s or 50s, in menopause or perimenopause, most would roll their eyes or laugh and tell you to get used to it. It comes with the territory.

But I'm here to tell you it doesn't have to.

Brain fog is one of the most common—and most frustrating—symptoms women experience in perimenopause and menopause. Forgetting why you walked into a room, struggling to find the right words or feeling like you’re in a mental haze all day can be unsettling. Even if you’ve never been that organized or on-top-of-things, you're probably feeling like you're losing your mind.

Most women assume this is just part of aging, something they have to live with. But here’s the truth: Brain fog is not inevitable. It’s a symptom of something deeper going on in the body and one of the biggest culprits is your gut.

Your gut isn’t just responsible for digestion. It’s home to trillions of bacteria, fungi and other microbes that influence everything from your immune system to your hormones and, yes, your brain function. This ecosystem, known as your microbiome, is in constant communication with your brain through something called the gut-brain axis or GBX.

When your gut is healthy, your brain benefits. When it’s out of balance, you start seeing symptoms like brain fog, mood swings anxiety and even depression.

For women in perimenopause and menopause, this GBX connection becomes even more critical. As estrogen levels decline, it impacts the composition of your gut bacteria, leading to dysbiosis—an imbalance between good and bad bacteria. More bad bacteria can trigger inflammation, disrupt neurotransmitter production (hello, serotonin and dopamine), and impair the way your brain processes information.

Seventy per cent of your overall health is made in your gut, as well as 50 per cent to 90 per cent of the hormones and neurotransmitters that regulate mood, motivation, focus, happiness, energy and sleep. If you're getting a gut feeling about this, read on.

What science used to think was a head thing, is now showing that it's a gut thing. So, if you want the fog to lift and start feeling like yourself again, healing your gut and the GBX is the best place to start.

Healing your gut isn’t about taking a random probiotic and hoping for the best. It requires a strategic, multi-step approach to rebalance your microbiome, reduce inflammation and restore proper communication along that axis between your gut and brain.

Here’s three steps that will go a long way to promote healing:

Prebiotics: Feed the good bacteria

Think of prebiotics as the fertilizer for your microbiome. They’re specific types of fibre that feed the good bacteria, helping them grow and thrive. Without prebiotics, probiotics (the good bacteria) struggle to survive.

Some of the best prebiotic-rich foods include:

• Garlic

• Onions

• Asparagus

• Bananas (especially green ones)

• Chicory root

• Flaxseeds

Supplementing with specific prebiotics together that support the GBX can also be helpful, especially if your diet is lacking in fibre or if you’ve been dealing with gut issues for a while.

Probiotics: Restoring the balance

Probiotics are live bacteria that help repopulate your gut with beneficial microbes. But not all probiotics are created equal. Different strains do different things and if you’re dealing with brain fog, you’ll want to focus on strains that support cognitive function and reduce inflammation, rather than one that deals with say constipation or diarrhea.

Some of the best probiotic strains for brain health include:

• Lactobacillus R0052 – Supports neurotransmitter production for positive mood

• Bifidobacterium R0175 – Helps improve stress resilience

• Lactobacillus R0011 – Enhances gut barrier function and reduces toxins that contribute to brain fog

You can get probiotics through fermented foods like sauerkraut, kimchi, kefir and yogurt, but most women benefit from a high-quality probiotic supplement, especially in menopause and/or if you've been dealing with gut imbalances for a while.

Postbiotics: The missing link

Postbiotics are the beneficial compounds that probiotics produce when they ferment fibre in your gut. These include short-chain fatty acids like butyrate, which help reduce inflammation, heal the gut lining, and improve brain function.

Research shows postbiotics play a key role in reducing oxidative stress, which also reduces inflammation and supports neurotransmitter activity—both of which are crucial for eliminating brain fog. While some postbiotics are naturally produced when you eat fibre-rich foods, targeted supplementation can accelerate the healing process.

Rebalancing your microbiome is the first step, but maintaining a gut-friendly lifestyle is what keeps brain fog from coming back. Here are some additional strategies to support gut and brain health long-term:

• Eat a diverse, whole-foods diet. The more variety of whole foods in your diet, the better your gut and microbiome will be. Aim for a rainbow of fruits and veggies, quality proteins, and healthy fats.

• Reduce processed foods and sugar. Sugar feeds harmful bacteria and contributes to inflammation. Cutting back can make a huge difference in both gut and brain function.

• Manage stress. Chronic stress alters gut bacteria and increases inflammation, making brain fog worse. Mindfulness, deep breathing, and purposeful movement (like yoga, walking, weight training) can help.

• Get quality sleep. Poor sleep disrupts the gut-brain axis, so prioritize good sleep hygiene—reduce screen time before bed, keep your room cool, and establish a bedtime routine.

• Stay hydrated. Water is essential for digestion, detoxification, as well as brain function. A properly hydrated brain functions 28 per cent better than one that is not.

Brain fog isn’t just a symptom of menopause—it’s a sign that your gut needs attention. By taking a targeted approach with your food as well as prebiotics, probiotics and postbiotics you can heal your microbiome and the GBX, restore gut-brain communication, and watch the fog lift for good.

