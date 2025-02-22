The power of blood sugar and gut health in perimenopause and menopause

Photo: Contributed

As women transition through perimenopause and menopause, they experience a myriad of symptoms, including hot flashes, mood swings, weight gain, sleep disturbances.

Those are just the most common symptoms. While the changes are often labeled as “inevitable” and something women just have to get through, they don't have to be. By focusing on balancing blood sugar levels and nurturing gut health, it's possible to alleviate, and in some cases, reverse those symptoms.

Hormonal fluctuations during perimenopause and menopause, particularly the decline in estrogen and progesterone, can significantly impact the body's ability to regulate blood sugar. Estrogen plays a crucial role in maintaining insulin sensitivity and as its levels decrease, women can become more susceptible to insulin resistance. This condition prevents cells from effectively utilizing glucose, leading to elevated blood sugar levels. Over time, that can result in metabolic dysfunction which shows up in the short term as decreased energy, increased inflammation, and a propensity to gain abdominal fat and over the long term as pre-diabetes, diabetes, cancers, dementia, etc.

To punctuate how critical blood sugar stabilization is, another name for Alzheimer's is “Type Three Diabetes.”

Common indicators of blood sugar imbalance include:

• Frequent hunger or the need to snack often

• Persistent sugar cravings

• Unintended weight gain, especially around the midsection

• Fatigue and energy slumps

• Sleep disturbances

Addressing those imbalances is vital, as insulin resistance can exacerbate menopausal symptoms, including hot flashes, mood fluctuations, and decreased libido.

Some simple things you can do to help support healthy blood sugar balance are:

1. Prioritize protein, together with healthy fats and whole fruits and veggies eating small meals frequently throughout the day. This approach supports steady blood sugar levels, turns on metabolism allowing the body to release stored fat, and provides sustained energy.

2. Move your body intentionally everyday. Engaging in consistent exercise enhances insulin sensitivity, aiding in more efficient glucose utilization. Including strength training a few times per week is particularly beneficial, as hormonal shifts can affect muscle health and tone.

3. Get good quality sleep. Sleep is the time our bodies repair and detoxify. Poor sleep inhibits proper metabolizing of the food you're eating as well as disrupt blood sugar regulation and appetite control. Establishing a consistent sleep routine and creating a restful environment can make a significant difference.

Healing the gut microbiome and filling in nutritional gaps is key. All health is made in the gut and the health of your microbiome is critical in physical, mental, emotional health as well as hormone regulation. A balanced microbiome aids in the metabolism of hormones like estrogen. Conversely, an imbalanced gut can lead to estrogen dominance or deficiency, intensifying menopausal symptoms.

Moreover, the gut microbiome influences the production of neurotransmitters such as serotonin, which affects mood and sleep—common concerns during menopause. Therefore, maintaining gut health is integral to managing these symptoms.

When you nourish your gut by filling in the gaps, you will heal any injuries to the microbiome, bring down inflammation, positively impacting any peri and menopause symptoms you're experiencing.

Removing inflammatory foods like gluten, soy, dairy, alcohol, coffee, sugar and artificial sweeteners and incorporating fermented foods like kefir, sauerkraut, and kimchi introduces beneficial bacteria into the gut.

Consuming foods high in prebiotic fibres, such as garlic, onions, bananas, and asparagus nourish existing beneficial gut bacteria.

Reducing your intake of processed, ultra-processed, fast food, as well as high-sugar foods can prevent dysbiosis, an imbalance in the gut microbiome linked to worsened menopausal symptoms.

Blood sugar levels and gut health are interconnected. Elevated blood sugar can disrupt the gut microbiome, leading to dysbiosis. Conversely, a healthy gut can improve insulin sensitivity, promoting better blood sugar control.

When women address both aspects, they can create a synergistic effect, alleviating menopausal symptoms more effectively.

While perimenopause and menopause are a reality for many women, the severity and number of their symptoms is not a given. By adopting lifestyle changes that focus on blood sugar balance and gut health, women can take proactive steps toward a smoother transition. This holistic approach not only mitigates discomfort but also promotes long-term health and well-being.

Remember, you are unique just as every woman's experience is unique. It's essential to listen to your body and consult with health professionals to tailor strategies that best suit your individual needs. Embracing these changes with patience and self-compassion can lead to a more empowered and vibrant life during and beyond menopause.

