A closer look at the importance of gut health

When we think of gut health, most of us think only about the food we eat.

But, did you know there are countless other factors outside of your plate that can profoundly impact your gut microbiome and, in turn, your hormones?

Let’s dig into these disruptors, explore the interconnectedness of your microbiomes (yes, plural), and uncover how addressing these influences can help you reclaim balance in your body.

Your gut microbiome gets the most attention—and for good reason. This community of trillions of bacteria, viruses and fungi plays a vital role in digestion, immunity, mood and hormone regulation. In fact, up to 90% of the neurotransmitters that control those things come from your gut, not your brain. Your gut, however, is just one of several microbiomes in your body. You also have microbiomes in your mouth, on your skin and even in your lungs.

These microbiomes don’t operate in isolation. They interact with one another and influence how your body functions as a whole. If your skin microbiome is disrupted, for example, it can trigger an immune response that affects your gut, and vice versa.

Understanding this network of microbiomes helps us see why it’s not just about eating well—it’s about nurturing your whole body.

While food is a primary factor, there are numerous other lifestyle and environmental influences that can throw your microbiomes—and your hormones—off balance. Here are a few of the most common culprits.

1. Stress and cortisol overload

Chronic stress is a significant disruptor. When you’re under constant pressure, your body produces excessive cortisol, your primary stress hormone. Elevated cortisol can alter the diversity of your gut bacteria, weaken your intestinal lining, and lead to conditions like leaky gut.

What’s more, your gut and brain are closely connected through the gut-brain axis. Stress can lead to inflammation in your gut, which further disrupts hormonal balance, particularly estrogen, progesterone, and thyroid hormones.

Practicing activities like deep breathing, mindfulness, and intentional movement to help restore balance are all simple ways to help bring down stress.

2. Poor sleep

Sleep is when your body repairs itself, including your gut lining and microbiome. Inadequate or poor-quality sleep can disrupt your gut bacteria, leading to hormonal imbalances. Studies have shown just one night of sleep deprivation can negatively impact your gut microbiome diversity.

Aim for between seven and nine hours of restorative sleep each night. Create a consistent bedtime and wake up routine, turn off screens about 30 mins before bed, keep your bedroom dark and slightly cooler than the rest of the house and maintain a consistent sleep schedule.

3. Environmental toxins

Everyday exposure to toxins—like pesticides, plastics and air pollution—can harm your microbiomes. Chemicals such as BPA and phthalates, commonly found in plastics, act as endocrine disruptors, interfering with hormonal signalling and gut health.

Your skin microbiome is also affected by the chemicals in personal care products, cleaning supplies and even the water you bathe in. These toxins can penetrate your skin, disrupt your microbiomes and contribute to inflammation and hormonal dysregulation.

Reduce your exposure to toxins by choosing organic, non-GMO foods whenever possible, drinking filtered water, and replacing chemically laden products with, toxin-free products whenever possible.

4. Medications

Antibiotics are one of the biggest culprits when it comes to microbiome disruption. While sometimes necessary, antibiotics can wipe out both harmful and beneficial bacteria, leaving your microbiome in a fragile state. Not only that, without proper replenishment, it can take as little as two weeks, or as long as two years for your microbiome to completely recover.

Other medications, like antacids, hormonal contraceptives, and even over-the-counter pain relievers, can also negatively affect your gut and its ability to maintain balance.

If you need antibiotics or other medications, work with a practitioner to support your microbiome with probiotics, prebiotics and phytobiotics during and after treatment.

5. Lack of movement

Exercise isn’t just for your muscles—it’s also vital for a healthy microbiome. Regular physical activity increases the diversity of your gut bacteria and promotes the production of short-chain fatty acids, which support gut health and reduce inflammation.

Incorporate movement into your daily routine, whether it’s walking, yoga, or strength training. Find something you enjoy and make it part of your lifestyle.

6. Over-sanitization

We’ve become a society obsessed with cleanliness, and while hygiene is important, over-sanitizing can have unintended consequences. Your microbiomes rely on exposure to diverse bacteria to thrive. Using antibacterial soaps, sanitizers, and harsh cleaning products can strip away beneficial bacteria and disrupt the balance.

Let yourself interact with the natural world. Spend time outdoors, garden, get a pet, or simply walk barefoot in the grass.

7. Emotional health

Your emotions don’t just live in your brain—they’re deeply tied to your gut microbiome. Anxiety, depression, and unresolved trauma can alter gut bacteria and create a feedback loop that perpetuates hormonal imbalances.

Address emotional health through targeting healing of the gut as well as self care through therapy, journaling, or connecting with a supportive community.

Your microbiome is a key player in regulating hormones like estrogen, cortisol, and serotonin. For example:

• Estrogen: The gut microbiome is responsible for metabolizing and eliminating excess estrogen. An imbalanced gut can lead to estrogen dominance, which is linked to weight gain, mood swings, and even certain cancers.

• Cortisol: Chronic gut inflammation caused by an unhealthy microbiome can drive cortisol levels up, disrupting your sleep, mood, and metabolism.

• Serotonin: About 90% of serotonin, the “feel-good” hormone, is produced in the gut. A disrupted microbiome can hinder serotonin production, affecting your mood and overall well-being.

Healing your microbiomes isn’t about perfection—it’s about progress. Eat more whole foods, get outside more often, go for quality over quantity with your personal care products and opt for natural ingredients, get good sleep, and manage stress.

By taking small, intentional steps, you can restore balance, improve your hormones, and start feeling more like yourself again.

Remember, it’s not about perfection—it’s about progress, one step at a time.

