Carbs: They are our energy, not our enemy

When was the last time you got excited about eating carbs that wasn't followed immediately by a flood of guilt?

If you’ve spent any time dieting, you’ve probably been told carbs are bad and should be avoided if you want to lose weight or reach your health goals.

The truth is, carbs are not the enemy. In fact, they’re our body’s main source of energy and we need them to keep our blood sugar balanced and fuel ourselves for all the things we need to do each day.

But, just like calories, not all carbs are created equally. That’s why, in order to achieve optimal health and keep it long term, the approach needs to be one where we don’t count calories or eliminate carbs.

So, how do you know what the different types of carbs are, how they affect your body and blood sugar balance and which ones are the best ones to choose?

Let’s take a look at the three main types of carbs and how they can support, or disrupt, your health goals—light carbs, dense carbs, and fatty carbs.

Light carbs are nutrient-dense, lower in calories and typically have a low glycemic index, which means they cause a slower, gentler rise in blood sugar. These are the kinds of carbs that keep you steady, giving you energy throughout the day without the crashes. Foods like leafy greens, berries and non-starchy vegetables (like broccoli, zucchini, and peppers) fall into this category. They’re packed with fibre, vitamins and minerals that not only keep your blood sugar balanced but also support healthy digestion.

Light carbs help you feel satisfied and because of their high fibre content, they support blood sugar, digestion and regularity and promote a healthy gut microbiome, something we now know plays a big role in metabolism, mood and even immune health.

Dense carbs are those foods that pack a little more in terms of energy, also known as “complex carbohydrates,” which take longer for your body to break down. Think whole grains, starchy vegetables (like sweet potatoes and squash), legumes and lentils. Dense carbs are essential for people with active lifestyles because they provide a long-lasting energy source that can power you through busy days or tough workouts. Excellent for replenishing glycogen stores in your muscle after a workout, these carbs are also rich in complex sugars, digest slowly, and help keep you full and satisfied for longer.

Fatty carbs are the ones that, while they might taste good in the moment, come with some drawbacks. Fatty carbs are refined and fast-digesting, usually found in processed foods and often high in sugar and/or unhealthy fats, like seed oils. Think of foods like chips, pastries, sugary cereals, pasta and white bread. These carbs break down super quickly, causing a rapid blood sugar spike that’s often followed by an energy crash. These huge spike and crash fatty carbs cause not only leave you feeling fatigued and often craving more sugar, they set your body up to store fat and get hungrier sooner.

Fatty carbs are processed and low in nutrients and therefore, don’t provide much in terms of lasting energy or satiety. Regular consumption of fatty carbs can lead to a cycle of spikes and crashes in blood sugar, contributing to chronic inflammation and insulin resistance over time. This roller-coaster effect makes it challenging for the body to maintain balanced energy levels, leading to cravings, overeating, and long-term issues with blood sugar regulation.

As you've just learned, not all carbs are created equal. Choosing the right types of carbs in the right portions can support your health, balance your blood sugar and help you avoid the crashes and cravings that come with less nutrient-dense options.

• For everyday energy reach for light carbs, like non-starchy vegetables, leafy greens, and berries. They’re nutrient-dense and give you steady energy without the blood sugar spike.

• For sustained fuel add dense carbs, like whole grains, sweet potatoes, and legumes, especially if you’re very active and pushing yourself physically often.

• For occasional indulgence enjoy fatty carbs in moderation. Think of them as a treat, not a regular part of your meal plan. When you do enjoy these carbs, pairing them with a protein will help minimize the blood sugar spikes, crashes and cravings that follow.

Carbs can and should be part of your plate in order to support a healthy lifestyle, giving you the energy you need to do all the things you love. By choosing carbs that support your body and avoiding those that drain it, you can feel energized, satisfied, and keep your health and weight goals on track.

Remember, carbs are our energy, not our enemy. So let’s make the most of them!

