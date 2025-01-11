If the goal is just weight loss, it will never stay off

Photo: Contributed

Let me say first of all, there’s nothing wrong with wanting to lose weight.

Every extra pound carried is an extra four pounds of pressure on your joints. Losing just 18 pounds can reduce internal inflammation by 23%, which has a positive impact on your overall health.

Feeling better in your body and improving your health are valid goals. But here’s the catch—setting a goal like wanting to lose 10 pounds by the end of January might seem measurable and motivating but it’s actually setting you up for frustration and setting you up to regain that weight and then some. Why? Because focusing only on the outcome, rather than the habits that get you there, will have you coming up short every time.

When you set an outcome goal like losing a specific amount of weight by a certain date, it sounds clear and achievable on its face. However, weight is a symptom of health and hormones, both of which are influenced by factors beyond our immediate control. Metabolism, stress levels, hormonal fluctuations, sleep, exercise and the quality of the food we eat all contribute to our weight. Trying to control the outcome without focusing on the processes that drive the outcome can lead to disordered eating and a poor relationship with your body, not just physically but mentally and emotionally too.

James Clear, in his book Atomic Habits, talks about how focusing on systems—the small habits we practice daily—can produce more reliable results than fixating on goals alone. He uses the metaphor of an ice cube sitting in a cold room, say -10 C. As the room’s temperature slowly increases, -9 C, -8 C, -7 C and even -3 C, -2 C, -1 C and zero, it is still frozen. But as the temperature climbs to past zero, to 1 C, 2 C and higher, it starts to melt. It wasn't the shift from zero to 1 C that caused the ice cube to start to melt. It was each small, incremental change in temperature leading up to it that got it to start melting.

We know weight is a symptom of health and hormones. So it makes sense to target those things that will improve health, which will then give you the results you are looking for. By eating balanced meals, managing stress, drinking more water than coffee, getting quality sleep, nourishing and healing the gut, we create an environment where weight loss can naturally follow. But if we only look at the number on the scale, it’s like checking the temperature of the ice cube every degree and expecting to see immediate results. It’s demotivating and creates a narrow focus that creates frustration, which can lead to desperation and making that diet look real good.

Here are three powerful shifts you can make in and around things you're already doing:

1. Prioritize whole nutrient-dense foods. Instead of aiming for fewer calories or “diet” foods, focus on adding whole foods to your meals. Choose vegetables, proteins, healthy fats, and slow-digesting carbs. This habit nourishes your body and balances blood sugar, reducing cravings and supporting healthy hormone levels.

2. Get a grip on stress. Chronic stress elevates cortisol, a hormone that, in high amounts, encourages the body to hold onto fat, especially around the abdomen. Habitual and intentional stress management, whether through a quick blast of exercise, deep breathing, mindful movement, prayer or even a five-minute meditation, breaks the chronic stress cycle and creates an environment where the body can let go of weight over time.

3. Get your Zzz's. Prioritizing a consistent bedtime and sleep quality is critical. Poor sleep not only disrupts hunger-regulating hormones and can lead to weight gain, it is detrimenal to overall cognitive function, memory and focus as well. Treating sleep as an essential part of your health routine rather than an afterthought will not only help your mood and energy but can also contribute to easier weight loss.

The truth is, you can't possibly know for sure how fast or slow your body will lose weight. Every person's “room” starts at a different temperature and there are countless factors that affect how quickly the body “warms up” and lets go of weight, many of which are beyond your control.

When we focus solely on the scale, we tend to ignore other important markers of healthful progress. I call them NSVs, non-scale victories. Improved energy, better digestion, more stable moods, feeling more comfortable in your clothes, brain fog lifted, improved digestion, better immune function, lower cholesterol, blood pressure coming down, and more. Weight is just one measurement of health. It’s not the only one.

When you set up your daily routine with habits that support health, you’re essentially priming your body for success. The number on the scale often takes care of itself when we create an environment where the body can let go of weight naturally. This approach is healthier, more sustainable, and reduces the chances of regaining weight because the habits that helped you lose weight are the same habits that will help you maintain it.

When you focus on the process rather that the end number, the pressure of seeing that specific weight by a specific date disappears. You’re no longer chasing an external result that you can’t fully control. Instead, you’re nurturing your health with things you can absolutely control.

A healthier body, one that’s balanced and supported by healthy habits, will naturally find its optimal weight over time. And even better, those habits will leave you feeling more energized, confident and comfortable in your skin, regardless of the number on the scale.

So, next time you feel the urge to set an outcome-based weight loss goal, consider this, instead of wanting to lose 10 pounds by the end of January, try setting a habit-based goal, like eating small, whole-food, balanced meals regularly throughout the day, or, going for a 20-minute walk every day.” By focusing on what you can control, you’re giving yourself the best possible chance to reach your goals and maintain them for life.

Remember, your health is a journey. Sustainable weight loss isn’t about chasing numbers but about creating habits that support your health for life.

