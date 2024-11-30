The real truths about fat, salt and sugar

Photo: Contributed

If you’re like me, you grew up believing that fat was bad, salt caused high blood pressure and anything sugar-free was a good choice.

Fast forward a few decades and historically we are the most unhealthy we have ever been. If we only knew then what we know now.

Let’s take a dive into the three most widely used elements—fat, salt, and sugar—to uncover the truths and myths we’ve been told and explore how they impact our health.

In the 1990s, fat was deemed public enemy number one. The messaging was everywhere: “Avoid fat to stay slim and healthy!” We were told fat caused heart disease, clogged arteries and expanded waistlines. The result? A wave of fat-free products still line grocery store shelves, all claiming to be the healthier choice. But are they?

With butter, eggs, cream and other natural fats labeled taboo, food companies cashed in on alternatives like margarine, vegetable and seed oils, shortening, etc., all of which were marketed as "heart-healthy" alternatives to naturally sourced fats. It’s hard to believe heart doctors were (and some still are) telling patients to choose fats created in a lab that are literally one molecule away from plastic.

The truth is, not all fats are created equal. Saturated fats, the natural fats found in animal products, have been wrongfully lumped in with the harmful artificial trans fats. Saturated fats are part of a natural food source and have been a staple in diets for centuries. Our bodies need fat to function, it’s an essential macronutrient in our protein, fat, and carbohydrate balance.

Healthy fats, like those found in avocados, olive oil, nuts and fatty fish actually help us burn fat by helping to balance blood sugar. In fact, adding healthy fats to your meals slows down digestion and helps prevent blood sugar spikes, keeping you fuller for longer. Also, you need fat for brain health as your brain is made up of about 60 percent fat.

Salt has been blamed for high blood pressure and heart disease for decades. However, salt isn’t the villain we once thought it was. Let’s put it in perspective, a standard medical saline solution, often used to rehydrate patients or stabilize blood pressure, contains a whopping 9,000 mg of salt per litre of water. If salt were truly so dangerous, would it be used to treat patients with heart issues?

The problem isn’t salt itself, it’s the type of salt and what accompanies it. Processed foods, fast foods, and many prepackaged meals contain high levels of sodium often combined with preservatives, artificial flavours, colours, and unhealthy seed oils.

These processed ingredients, especially seed oils like canola, soybean, and corn oil, are often heavily refined, making them toxic when exposed to heat and moisture—exactly how we use them in cooking.

When you consume natural, unrefined salt in moderate amounts, it can actually support essential functions in your body, including fluid balance, nerve transmission, and muscle function. It’s the overconsumption of processed foods loaded with artificial additives, rather than natural salt, that contributes to hypertension and other health issues. Ditch the packages, season your protein and veggies and you're golden.

When fat became the bad guy, sugar quietly slipped under the radar. Decades ago, studies downplayed sugar’s role in chronic diseases like heart disease, largely because of industry influence. According to a study highlighted by the University of California, the sugar industry worked hard to shape the narrative, focusing the blame on fat instead. This misrepresentation downplayed sugar’s role in inflammation, insulin resistance, cancer and other health problems.

We know now that sugar, especially in the quantities most consume daily, has a significant impact on health. Stats Canada reports that in 2015, almost 26 per cent of calories consumed among children aged two to eight came from sugar. Despite such reports, shockingly, there still exists a recommended daily allowance for added sugar, listed as 10% of daily calories, about 50 grams—roughly 13 teaspoons—for the average adult.

I'm not saying never to have that cookie or piece of birthday cake, but in my opinion, it's completely irresponsible to recommend adding something that's not an essential nutrient. Our bodies do not need sugar to survive.

Sugar provides a quick energy boost but lacks the essential nutrients the body needs. It does however, contribute to weight gain, insulin resistance and inflammation—setting the stage for numerous health problems including diabetes, heart disease and cancer.

Fat, salt, and sugar all add flavour and texture to foods. So, when we remove one, it’s often replaced with higher amounts of one of the others to keep products tasting good. Keep that in mind as you're reading the packaging. Or better yet, opt for whole foods.

Focus on whole, unprocessed foods that naturally contain fat, salt, and sugar in balance. Like fruits and veggies. Include sources of healthy fats, like avocados, nuts, seeds, olive oil, and fatty fish, rather than processed or hydrogenated fats. Season your food with unrefined sea salt or Himalayan salt, and skip the processed, high-sodium foods. Read labels carefully to avoid hidden sugars, and consider natural alternatives like fruits for sweetness. The fewer ingredients, the better.

Food fuels your body and it fuels your soul and you need both in order to not just survive, but to thrive.

