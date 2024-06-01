The hidden cost of ultra-processed foods

Photo: Contributed

In our fast-paced world, convenience often dictates our food choices.

The ease of ready-made meals and snacks is undeniable, especially for those juggling busy schedules. Yet, a recent landmark study underscores a stark warning—the convenience of ultra-processed foods comes at a significant cost to our health.

Ultra-processed foods (UPFs) are not just processed foods, which can include relatively benign items like canned vegetables or cheese. In fact any food changed from its original state in any way is in fact a type of processing. UPFs go a step further however. UPFs are formulations made from substances extracted from foods or synthesized in laboratories. These include items like soft drinks, packaged snacks, reconstituted meat products, and pre-prepared frozen meals.

Marketed as food, but nutritionally, they are more of a food-like substance at best. They are high in additives, preservatives, artificial colors, and flavors, and the real concern lies in their ubiquitous presence in our daily diets.

A comprehensive study involving more than 197,000 U.K. participants, as reported by the European Heart Journal, found high consumption of UPFs could increase the risk of dying from heart disease and other illnesses by up to 30%. The research highlights a troubling association between these foods and serious health implications, including a 28% increased risk of dying from cardiovascular disease.

The findings are a wake-up call for all of us to take a good look at our current food choices. While the convenience of UPFs can be tempting, their long-term impact on our health can no longer be ignored.

The study points out that participants with the highest intake of UPFs consumed more than a fifth of their daily calories from these products. This is concerning, given that these foods are not only linked to poor health outcomes but are also low in essential nutrients.

Eating foods as close to their natural state as possible is obviously the best choice for your health but realistically, we know that no one is doing this 100% of the time. Most people who take a good look at how frequently they are consuming UPFs, often get a rude awakening.

Foods that doesn’t come in packages, boxes, bags, cans or wrappers with a long list of ingredients—ingredients that are often difficult to pronounce and understand—are the ones to steer clear of.

Preservatives do not preserve your health. Fresh fruits and vegetables, lean meats, nuts and seeds, legumes are not only nutrient-dense but also free of the artificial substances that fill so many processed items. And choosing organic and non-GMO up-level that quality and nutrient value another notch.

Understanding the problem is only half the battle. The bigger challenge is implementing change in our daily lives. Here are some strategies to reduce reliance on ultra-processed foods:

1. Plan and prepare: One of the main reasons we reach for UPFs is convenience. Planning meals ahead of time can mitigate the need for last-minute food choices. Cooking in bulk and freezing leftovers or take for lunch for the week are a much healthier alternative to frozen dinners loaded with preservatives.

2. Read labels: Become savvy about what you're putting into your body. The longer the ingredient list, the more likely a product is ultra-processed. Look for foods with simple, whole ingredients and without added sugars and artificial substances. And if you can't pronounce it, or don't know what it is, put it back.

3. Shop smart: Focus your grocery shopping on the perimeter of the store—where fresh foods are typically located. Avoid the inner aisles where the shelves are stocked with processed foods.

4. Cook at home: Rediscover the joy of cooking. Making meals from scratch is one of the best ways to control what goes into your food. It doesn’t have to be complicated. Simple, fresh meals are often the tastiest.

5. Educate yourself and your family: Share your knowledge about the impacts of UPFs with friends and family. Educated choices can lead to healthier eating habits across your community.

As we become more informed about the effects of our food choices, both on our bodies and the environment, it becomes clear that the benefits of cutting back on ultra-processed foods outweigh the convenience they offer. The journey to better health is not about perfection but about making better choices, one meal at a time. Let’s prioritize our health and well-being by choosing foods that nourish rather than just fill us.

Changing lifelong eating habits can be daunting, but it’s not impossible. It’s about making incremental changes that can lead to lasting health benefits. Small things done consistently over time yield huge results.

You are literally choosing to add life to your years, not just years to your life, by opting for unprocessed, life-giving foods.

This movement away from ultra-processed foods towards more wholesome choices isn't just a dietary change—it's a lifestyle change and it's one that promises not only a longer life but a healthier and more vibrant life at that.

Food is your foundation and what you put into your body determines how strong that foundation is and how long it will last.

