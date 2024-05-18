Rethinking your morning routine

Photo: Contributed

For many of us, the day doesn't start until we've had that first sip of coffee.

It's more than just a beverage, it's a ritual—a moment of peace before the day's chaos unfolds. For some it's that energy boost needed to jumpstart the day.

Recent insights into the relationship between coffee consumption, particularly on an empty stomach, and metabolic health are prompting us to reconsider this morning habit. While coffee in moderation does offers some health benefits, its role in blood sugar management and, consequently, fat storage, cannot be ignored.

Drinking coffee first thing in the morning, especially on an empty stomach, can lead to significant spikes in blood sugar levels. The caffeine in coffee stimulates the adrenal glands, releasing cortisol (the stress hormone) into the bloodstream. Cortisol's natural function is to increase blood sugar levels, providing energy for the body to use. However, when this process is triggered by coffee on an empty stomach, it can lead to higher and more volatile blood sugar spikes than normal.

This effect is compounded by the body's natural morning cortisol surge, part of our circadian rhythm that helps wake us up. Adding caffeine into the mix can overstimulate this process, leading to increased insulin production. Insulin is the hormone responsible for ushering glucose (sugar) from the bloodstream into the body's cells.

When there's too much insulin in response to these sugar spikes, it can lead to increased fat storage, particularly around the midsection.

Starting your day with breakfast within the first hour of waking is crucial for stabilizing blood sugar levels and setting a positive tone for your metabolism throughout the day. Skipping breakfast can prolong the fasting state from the night, causing blood sugar to plummet and the body to burn muscle to provide the necessary fuel for the brain. Combining that with coffee only exacerbates fat storage from the blood sugar spikes and insulin secretion that follows.

A balanced breakfast, rich in protein, healthy fats, and fibre-rich, unprocessed carbohydrates, can mitigate the impact of caffeine on blood sugar levels.

Protein, in particular, plays a significant role in this balancing act. It slows down the absorption of carbohydrates, leading to a more gradual rise in blood sugar and insulin levels. Foods such as eggs, Greek yogurt, protein shakes (read your labels) paired with fruits and/or veggies, nuts, seeds, are excellent choices for incorporating protein into your first meal. They provide the necessary nutrients to fuel your body and help in managing hunger and cravings throughout the day.

Incorporating protein in small meals frequently throughout the day, not just in the morning, supports sustained energy levels and metabolism. Each meal and snack is an opportunity to balance your blood sugar levels and prevent the insulin spikes that can lead to fat storage. Lean meats, fish, legumes, eggs, and dairy products are all protein-rich foods that can help in maintaining this balance.

Pairing these proteins with fibre-rich fruits and vegetables and healthy fats can enhance their blood sugar-stabilizing effects. This combination slows digestion and the release of sugar into the bloodstream, providing a steady source of energy, allowing the body to naturally release fat, rather than storing it.

This isn't to say coffee should be entirely off the table. Coffee, when consumed in moderation, has been linked to various health benefits, including reduced risk of certain diseases. The key is timing and moderation.

Consider having your coffee with or after breakfast, rather than before, to minimize its impact on your blood sugar levels. If eating first thing in the morning isn't something you're used to, try adding your coffee to a high quality protein shake, iced or blended for a balanced latte or frappe alternative.

Additionally, paying attention to what you add to your coffee is important. Sugar and flavoured creamers are toxins and not only exacerbate blood sugar spikes, it's one more thing your liver has to deal with, further contributing to the problem.

Understanding the relationship between our dietary habits and metabolic health is essential. While the focus here has been on coffee, there are many things we do or don't do daily that impact our health and our body's ability to function optimally.

While your morning coffee ritual may seem like a non-negotiable start to the day, recognizing its potential impact on blood sugar, subsequent fat storage and how that relates to metabolic disease is worth changing things up. By adjusting your habits, such as prioritizing a balanced breakfast and reconsidering the timing of your coffee intake, you can support your metabolic health, increase energy, maintain healthy weight, and navigate towards an overall healthier lifestyle.

