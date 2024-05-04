Small consistent efforts to improve your health can result in big benefits

Photo: Contributed

In a world that never pauses, many of us wait for the perfect moment, free from distractions or unforeseen events before taking on anything new.

This is especially true when it comes to getting started on anything to do with health. Now, this may not be you. If not, congratulations but just take a look at how many New Year's resolutions are never even started.

The idea of having the “ideal” time isn't a thing. The truth is, life doesn’t stop happening and the longer you push it off, the less likely you are to even start, leaving you spending even more time persisting in habits that are not serving your body. So, here’s a revolutionary thought—you don't need to commit 100% in order to achieve significant, meaningful, long-lasting results.

It's true, the reality is that it's not those massive, one-time actions that make a lasting impact. Instead, it's those small things done consistently over time that make a big difference and allow you to hit those goals you have.

Think about your car for a moment. If you only had one car for the rest of your life, how would you take care of it? Would you wait for a major breakdown before taking it to a mechanic or would you attend to those small details like regularly checking the oil, maintaining the fluids, washing and vacuuming it frequently, covering it or parking it in a garage? Of course you would do those things because you know the small things will make a difference to the longevity of your car.

Just like the car in your driveway drives you around town, your body is the vehicle that drives you through life. And you only get one. There are no trade-ins, lease agreements or upgrades.

It's understandable if you can’t dive in and be 100% committed all the time. Nobody can. Humans are not perfect, nor were we meant to be, and it's unreasonable and unproductive to believe we should be. We don’t expect perfection from our children, spouses, friends, or coworkers. We recognize their imperfections and offer grace, something we need to extend to ourselves.

The solution lies in accepting life events—good, bad or indifferent—are not going to stop happening, and start adopting the mindset of being all-in, at 1%. Everyone can do something 1% better for their health today than they did yesterday. It's like how you eat the elephant—one bite at a time.

If you’re not a water drinker and today you add a glass of water to your meals, awesome, that's 1%. Finding it hard to fit in that workout or daily movement, so today you parked at the back of the lot and walked up to the grocery store, another 1%. If you typically skip breakfast but today you took two minutes to grab a protein shake as you left the house rather than the drive-thru double double or caramel macchiato, another 1%. You get the idea.

Starting small and committing to be all-in at 1% makes doing those things that you know are good for your health manageable and as you keep showing up for yourself, doing your one percent daily, those small changes have a compound effect. Just like your investments compound and grow over time, investing in your health also compounds and the return on investment is definitely worth more than what you put in to get there.

As you keep showing up for yourself, doing your 1% each day, habits start to emerge. Habits morph into patterns and patterns develop brain grooves that keep us going and pointed in the right direction.

Like pushing a wheelbarrow back and forth over soft ground, eventually a groove is formed making it easier for the wheelbarrow to stay in the groove. The more times the barrow passes over, the deeper the groove, the more difficult for it to come out of that track.

Health is a journey and like any journey, it begins with the first small step. So stop thinking you're going to start when you're less busy, work slows down, work speeds up, the kids are on holiday or back to school, your company leaves, you get back from vacation, etc., and just do it.

There will never be a perfect time to start, so start anyway. Commit to doing 1% better for your health today than you did yesterday, and be all-in—at 1%.

