Weight loss resolutions don't work so resolve to do it differently in 2024

With Jan. 1 just days away, I want to dive deep into a topic that hits close to home for many at this time of year—the infamous New Year's weight loss resolution.

How many times have you pledged to shed those extra pounds, only to find yourself stuck in the same cycle of frustration, disappointment, and guilt as last year? I sincerely hope you cannot relate. After all, the definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting a different result.

Unfortunately, most of us have been there. January rolls around, and we set weight loss resolutions, determined that somehow this time will be different. We sign up for the latest diet trend, hit the gym with a vengeance, maybe even try some extreme cleanse. But, inevitably a few months later (not many even make it that long) we realize we can't keep going and find ourselves right back where we started, or worse.

The crazy thing is, regardless how poor the diet roller coaster results were, we keep going back. Why?

1. We've never been taught anything different.

2. It “worked” last time.

But did it really work? Anyone can lose weight on a diet. Is keeping it off that's the challenge. If you do something that only helps you hit that number on the scale for a moment in time, with no tools or education as to how to keep those results for life, it didn't work. More importantly, yo-yo dieting takes a huge toll on your body, physically, mentally and emotionally.

The definition of what “works" needs a serious makeover. Instead of fixating on the number on the scale, it's time to focus on creating health and well-being. When you get to your optimal health, you'll get to your optimal weight. Are you getting enough sleep? How's your energy? Are you managing stress? How much water are you drinking? Are you moving your body intentionally everyday? How's your relationship with food? Success should be measured in how you feel physically, mentally, and emotionally, not just in the size of your jeans.

The truth is, diets lie. They give false hope, make promises they can't keep and never address the root cause of why your body is holding onto weight in the first place. Statistics say less than one percent of people can maintain a diet for life. You did not fail because you couldn't stick to the diet. You are not a failure for not keeping the weight off. The diet failed you.

It's what I've been teaching my clients for well over a decade now. Instead of using food to lose weight, you can eat the foods you love in a way that creates hormonal balance and stabilizes blood sugar.

Blood sugar stabilization is our bodies' love language. It's literally the way we were born into eating. It's time we got back to that. Food fuels your body and it also fuels your soul, and you need both. Stop living the definition of insanity and start living with food freedom. Resolve to do it different in 2024.

Resolving to do it differently means embracing a lifestyle, not a diet. It's about making choices that honour your body and support your well-being, without counting calories, cutting carbs or guilt around food. Instead of viewing certain foods as off-limits, focus on balance, moderation and enjoying your favourite treats in a mindful way.

Resolving to do it different also means redefining your relationship with exercise. No more punishing workouts that feel like a chore. Instead, find joyful movement – activities that make you smile, whether it's dancing, hiking or practicing yoga. Exercise should be a celebration of what your body can do, not a punishment for what you ate.

Embarking on a journey of true transformation starts with you, but it shouldn't be a solo mission. Partnering with a friend or joining a supportive community that uplifts, encourages and educates is key to shifting out of the dieting mindset to give yourself permission to enjoy food and love life.

Joining a group also provides a safe place to ask questions, share your struggles, celebrate triumphs, and gather tips and tools to have in your toolbox to use on your journey.

So, if you've been making the same weight loss resolution year after year, I invite you to stop. Resolve to do it differently in 2024. Let go of the diets, the guilt and the cycle of insanity. Focus on creating health, embrace food freedom, find joy in movement, and surround yourself with community that supports your journey.

I promise the December 2024 you will thank you for it.

