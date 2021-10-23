Small things done, or not done, can directly affect our health

Photo: Contributed

People often blame age for their aches, pains, and ailments. Especially in the over-40 crowd.

Although age does play a small role, what many people don't realize is that the length of time spent doing or not doing something is often more impactful than simply biological age.

The small things we do, or not do, for our health consistently over time yield huge results. Those results can be good or they can be not so good.

Think about your body like the house you live in.

Whether you built your home or bought it after the fact, you can be fairly certain the contractor who organized the construction followed the building codes and had the proper inspections done to ensure your house would stay standing long into the future.

Unlike our bodies, there's a reason foundations for houses need to be inspected before construction is allowed to continue.

Although we can't see all that went into the foundation after the house is completed, personally–and I'm sure many of you would agree with me–I'd prefer to have a little more time, attention and fortification put into that foundation at the beginning so as to avoid possible issues later.

It might cost a little more but in the long run it's worth it. It's just common sense.

The stronger the foundation, the more care and attention put into the construction, the better quality build and the longer your home will last. Same with your body.

Unlike your home however, “construction” within our bodies isn't finite.

We are all still growing and changing everyday—on the inside.

Sorry to burst your bubble, all my vertically challenged readers but reaching the top shelf in the kitchen is still going to require a step stool—or getting up on the counter like I do. Maintaining agility with age is a good thing after all. But I digress.

So once the concrete in your home's foundation is set, there's no option for adjustments. Within your body however, cells are forever dying off and replenishing. Some replenish in a matter of hours, some take weeks or even months depending on what part of the body you're looking at. All this to say, with new cells growing constantly, there is room to restructure and create a stronger foundation.

Our bodies were designed to heal and this continuous regeneration of cells is how it happens, providing, of course, that we put in what's needed to address any “cracks” in the foundation and create an environment for all those new cells to thrive. A big part of that is being consistent.

Back to the house analogy for a minute. Say the framer didn't take the time to square up that 14-ft two-by-four at the one side of the room and it was out just a smidge. That small amount is compounded and at the other end, that board is visibly out of whack. Small things consistently, over time, make a huge difference.

There are six components to optimal health—stress, sleep, water, nutrition, exercise, and supplements. When these are all addressed, health happens. That being said, everyone should start where they're at. Pick one area to start with rather than trying to address everything at once. I can tell you right now, it's not sustainable and a lot of why most people give up.

Just like your home took months to build, you won't see big changes overnight. But you will see them if you're consistent.

Also, think about the one percent.

The one percent mindset means you commit to doing something one percent better for your health tomorrow than you did today.

Maybe you turn off the television an hour earlier at night and get more sleep, or maybe you replace that third cup of coffee with a few glasses of water. Perhaps you make a point of sitting down to a PFC (balanced protein, fat and carb) breakfast rather than hitting the drive-through on the way to work.

You might decide to park at the back of every parking lot to get more steps in or you might actually take those vitamins that have been sitting in the cupboard for months. You get the idea.

Removing inflammation, improving circulation, restoring health, reversing disease, improving energy, getting rid of aches and pains, etc. won't happen over night.

But as long as you commit to consistency and one percent, it will happen.

You'll create a reset environment where healthy cells replicate, your foundation gets repaired and you'll start to see and feel health happen.

I'm healthier and stronger in my 50s than I was in my 20s and I believe that positive changes can be made at any age.

I challenge you to a reset.

Today, choose one thing, commit to one percent, be consistent and see where it leads. After all, if you don't take care of your body, where will you live?

Join Tania in a free 21-Day Reset starting Nov.1. For info and to register, go to www.fuelignitethrive.com