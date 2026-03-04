Entertainment News

Harry Styles admits fame can be isolating, but why?

Photo: (c) Laura Jane Coulson

Harry Styles has found fame to be isolating at times.



The 32-year-old singer has confessed to feeling detached from some of his own work at points in his career, likening releasing an album or a single to "sending your kid off to school".



The pop star told Runner’s World: "I think there's a point when you're making something, when it feels so pure to you — a really beautiful moment where it's finished and it's just yours. Then there's almost a sadness at the handing-over. You have to let it go, like sending your kid off to school, and then it feels somewhat detached from you."



The former One Direction star admitted that it has actually taken him years to make peace with how audiences receive his work.



Harry explained: "Only in the last couple of years have I realised how much of people's responses to it are not necessarily about me at all. I think I'm of less importance. And that can be quite scary, realising that it's not about me, but it can also be really freeing to know actually, my job here is to just remain a person, and to keep recording that."



The Watermelon Sugar hitmaker said that the realisation had fundamentally shifted how he views his role as an artist.



Harry reflected: "Rather than me being supposed to deliver the answer and let everyone know what life is about, I think there's freedom in realising that actually my job is to let people watch while I ask the questions. Because questions are more interesting than answers."



Harry has developed a passion for running in recent years, and he enjoys the freedom that it affords him.



The award-winning star shared: "The main thing is that you’re always moving. You can turn a corner wherever.



"I think with people who see me, it’s a bit more ‘Was that…?’ rather than, ‘Oh look it’s him!’ And by that time, you’re already gone."



The interview is on the Runner’s World UK website now and in the May issue, on sale April 1.