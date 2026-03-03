Entertainment News

Pop star Pink is 'too busy' for TV role

Pink is too "busy" to host her own TV talk show.



The 46-year-old music star has rubbished suggestions that she's set to take over The Kelly Clarkson Show, insisting that her hectic schedule simply wouldn't allow it — despite being tipped as the frontrunner to replace Kelly Clarkson, when her daytime show ends later this year.



In a since-deleted Instagram video, Pink — who previously denied speculation that she'd separated from her husband Carey Hart after 20 years of marriage — said: "Hi everybody. Just in a continuation of debunking all of the sources that we've got going on in the world. I'm not taking over the Kelly Clarkson Show."



The pop star made clear that her week of guest hosting was simply a favour for a friend, and that a permanent role was never on the cards.



She said: "I'm doing a fun thing for my buddy Kelly, because it's a fun thing. If I wanted a talk show, I would not have to audition. I would just have one, and it would be amazing, not something I'm currently researching or looking for in my busy, busy, busy world."



Kelly previously announced that she was quitting her daytime show in order to focus on her family life.



The chart-topping star wrote on Instagram: "I have been extremely fortunate to work with such an outstanding group of people at ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show,' both in Los Angeles and New York. There have been so many amazing moments and shows over these seven seasons. I am forever grateful and honored to have worked alongside the greatest band and crew you could hope for, all the talent and inspiring people who have shared their time and lives with us, all the fans who have supported our show and to NBC for always being such a supportive and incredible partner. (sic)"



Kelly revealed that she planned to spend more time with her kids, following the death of their father in August, aged 48.



The former American Idol winner said: "This was not an easy decision, but this season will be my last hosting ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show'. Stepping away from the daily schedule will allow me to prioritize my kids, which feels necessary and right for this next chapter of our lives. (sic)"