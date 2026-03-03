Entertainment News

Eric Dane's causes of death revealed

Photo: © Getty Images

Eric Dane died of respiratory failure.



The Grey’s Anatomy star's death certificate, which has been seen by People, confirms that he died from respiratory failure, with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) listed as an underlying cause.



Dane — who was 53 when he passed away on February 19 — publicly revealed his ALS diagnosis in April 2025, nearly a year before his death.



Dane's family were the first to announce his passing, revealing that he was surrounded by loved ones in the days before he died.



In a statement shared with People, the family said: "With heavy hearts, we share that Eric Dane passed on Thursday afternoon following a courageous battle with ALS.



"He spent his final days surrounded by dear friends, his devoted wife, and his two beautiful daughters, Billie and Georgia, who were the centre of his world.



"Throughout his journey with ALS, Eric became a passionate advocate for awareness and research, determined to make a difference for others facing the same fight. He will be deeply missed, and lovingly remembered always. Eric adored his fans and is forever grateful for the outpouring of love and support he’s received. The family has asked for privacy as they navigate this impossible time."



Dane revealed news of his diagnosis in April 2025.



The actor told People at the time: "I have been diagnosed with ALS. I am grateful to have my loving family by my side as we navigate this next chapter.



"I feel fortunate that I am able to continue working and am looking forward to returning to set of Euphoria next week. I kindly ask that you give my family and I privacy during this time."



Despite this, Dane subsequently decided to share his health journey with fans.



The actor explained during a virtual panel: "It's imperative that I share my journey with as many people as I can because I don't feel like my life is about me anymore."