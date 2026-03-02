Entertainment News

Lindsay Lohan 'safe' in Dubai

Lindsay Lohan and her family are "safe" in Dubai and she is "praying for peace" after the city was shaken by Iranian missile launches.



The Hollywood actress - who lives in the United Arab Emirates resort with her husband Bader Shammas and their son Luai - has taken to social media to assure her followers she is OK after US and Israeli strikes on Iran over the weekend led to retaliatory missile launches aimed at sites in the UAE, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Bahrain.



Lindsay, 39, took to Instagram to write: "Praying for peace. Stay safe everyone. God bless us all."



TMZ.com also reported that the actress and her family are "safe".



Air defence systems in the UAE intercepted missiles heading towards Dubai with explosions being heard across the city, while falling debris led to fires at two glitzy hotels - the Burj Al Arab and Fairmont The Palm - and the city's airport also sustained damage. Three people have been killed in the UAE and around a dozen have been injured, according to local authorities.



The news comes after the Mean Girls star recently opened up about her life in Dubai, telling Vogue Arabia: "Being in Dubai is very grounding. I get to just spend time with my family. The city gives me a sense of being with what’s most important."



She previously admitted the city is the perfect place to raise her son, telling The Times newspaper: "Dubai is a safe place where we can just have a normal life, outside of what I call ‘the noise.'



"[It is] where my husband and I can see what is right for our child. It’s not about me anymore."



Lindsay also insisted she lives "a very normal life" in Dubai. During an appearance on Live with Kelly and Mark, Lindsay explained: "It’s just far away from Hollywood, and I live a very normal life.



"There’s no worry of like, I can’t go eat at this place ‘cause someone’s gonna take a picture of my son. And it’s just ... I feel very safe ... You can’t take a picture of someone else if you’re in a restaurant. You have to ask the person, which is a big difference from here."