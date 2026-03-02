Entertainment News

Harrison Ford has audience in tears during emotional Actor Awards speech

Photo: (c) Avalon

Harrison Ford teared up as he received his Life Achievement Award at the Actor Awards on Sunday.

The 83-year-old legend, who has appeared in the likes of the Star Wars and Indiana Jones franchises as well as recent projects like Apple TV's Shrinking, was honoured for his six-decade career at the ceremony over the weekend, and he delivered a heartfelt speech reflecting on his journey.



Speaking on stage, he quipped: "I’m in a room of actors, many of whom are here because they’ve been nominated to receive a prize for their amazing work, while I’m here to receive a prize for… being alive.”



Harrison became visibly emotional later in his speech as he opened up on how "lucky" he has been.



He said: "Sometimes we make entertainment; sometimes we make art. "Sometimes we're lucky to make 'em both at the same time, and if we're really fortunate, we also get to make a living doing it.



"Success in this business brings a certain freedom that comes with responsibility to support each other, to lift others up when we can, to keep the door open for the next kid, the next lost boy who's looking for a place to belong.



"I'm indeed a lucky guy. Lucky to have found my people, lucky to have work that challenges me, lucky to still be doing it. And I don't take that for granted."



He also thanked his fellow actors and his wife Calista Flockhart, and joked that being recognised at the ceremony was "very encouraging".



He added: "I want to say thank you, truly, from the bottom of my heart, to my peers, to my extraordinary beautiful wife Calista and my family, who have given me love and courage through all of it, and thank you to SAG-AFTRA for honouring me with this prize.



"This is very encouraging."



Elsewhere, he quipped that he's "at the half point" of his career, while referencing the influence the likes of Steven Spielberg, George Lucas, former manager Patricia McQueeny and late casting director Fred Roos all had.



He also said: "This is a tough business to get into. In my case, it's been a tough business to get out of — thank God, because I love what I do."



Harrison can currently be seen in the third season of Shrinking, in which he plays a therapist with Parkinson's disease.



The show has been renewed for a fourth season.