See top photos of stars on the 2026 Actor Awards red carpet and show

Best images of Actor Awards

The Associated Press - Mar 2, 2026 / 5:41 am | Story: 601426

Film and television actors convened for the Actor Awards Sunday, where “Sinners” emerged as the top winner at the last major stop on Hollywood's awards season before the Oscars.

The show honors the best in film and television and only honors performances, making it one of the starriest gatherings of the year.

 

