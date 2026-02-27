288107
Pink denies reports that she is separated from husband Carey Hart: 'Not true'

Pink denies reports

Maria Sherman And Andrew Dalton, The Associated Press - Feb 26, 2026 / 5:53 pm | Story: 600983
FILE - Singer Pink, right, and Carey Hart appear at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles on Nov. 19, 2017. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
Photo: The Canadian Press
FILE - Singer Pink, right, and Carey Hart appear at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles on Nov. 19, 2017. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

Pop singer Pink says she is not separated from her husband, former pro motocross racer Carey Hart, despite reports suggesting otherwise.

People was first to report the story based on an unnamed source Thursday, under the headline, “Pink Separates from Carey Hart for Second Time After 20 Years of Marriage: Source (Exclusive).”

Shortly afterward, Pink posted a video to her official Instagram account, describing the story as “fake news, not true.”

“I was just alerted to the fact that I'm separated from my husband. I didn't know. Thank you People Magazine. Thank you US Weekly. Thank you for letting me know,” she said in the clip. “I was wondering, would you also like to tell our children? My 14-year-old and 9-year-old are also unaware. Or do you want to talk about some real news?”

People updated its story to acknowledge the Instagram denial. Its story said Pink's representatives declined comment, and Hart's did not respond.

In the video, Pink listed a few current topics of conversation, including the Epstein files and the results of the 2026 Olympics, or the fact that she was nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

A representative for Pink directed The Associated Press back to Pink's Instagram video without additional comment. A representative for People did not immediately answer an email seeking comment.

Pink and Hart were married in 2006. They separated in 2008 and reunited shortly thereafter. They have two children: Willow Sage Hart, 14, and Jameson Moon Hart, 9.

