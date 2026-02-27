Entertainment News

Justin Trudeau attends Toronto premiere of brother Alexandre’s new film

Photo: The Canadian Press Former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, left, and his brother Alexandre Trudeau, are photographed at a private screening of Alexandre Trudeau's film 'Hair of the Bear,' in Toronto, on Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sammy Kogan

Former prime minister Justin Trudeau turned out at a Toronto screening of “Hair of the Bear” on Thursday night, showing support for his brother, Alexandre Trudeau, as he premiered his debut scripted feature.

Co-directed by Alexandre Trudeau and James McLellan, the Canadian survival thriller marks Alexandre’s first foray into fiction after years of helming geopolitical documentaries.

The filmmaker said in an interview that he and his older brother don’t typically discuss film and that they’re “more likely to wrestle” whenever they get together.

While Justin Trudeau has occasionally appeared in film projects — including a starring role in 2007 CBC TV film “The Great War” — Alexandre said the two have no plans to collaborate professionally.

Since stepping away from politics last year, his brother has been “super happy” enjoying a quieter period of life and "falling in love" with his pop star girlfriend, Katy Perry.

Alexandre added that he’s met Perry, and he’s “thrilled” for his brother.

“He's super happy. He’s enjoying the little freedoms of shopping and fixing things in his home and dating again or, you know, falling in love again. He's doing great. And he's young enough to enjoy life too,” said Alexandre.

He added that Justin introduced Perry to him “when they became serious.”

The couple has made international headlines since being spotted on a dinner date in Montreal last summer.

“I was thrilled that he thought it important for her to meet his family, so we were all happy to see her,” he said.

Shot in Manitoba, “Hair of the Bear” stars Malia Baker as an anxiety-ridden teen sent to stay at a remote cabin with her grandfather, played by Roy Dupuis. When the two are threatened by some unwelcome visitors, she must do everything she can to survive.

Alexandre Trudeau says he doesn’t expect his brother to act in any of his films.

“We have a rule that we don't hassle each other, so I would not hassle him to act in a movie,” he said.

Still, he didn’t rule out the possibility of a future cameo, joking that an appearance in an animated film might be the most likely scenario.

“Maybe I’ll get him to do a voice.”