Johnny Knoxville confirms Jackass 5 is 'natural place to end' hit franchise

Johnny Knoxville has insisted Jackass 5 is the "natural place to end" for the franchise.



The 54-year-old star - who co-created the iconic MTV stunt show franchise, which launched in 2000 - will be back with Steve-O and the gang for a fifth film on June 26, but he's ready to call time on the demanding role.



He told Rolling Stone magazine: "This will be the last one.



"This is the natural place to end. So it’s going to be absolutely awful."



The crew were last seen together in 2022's Jackass Forever, and Knoxville insisted the idea of making a fifth film was "never" wise.



He quipped: "Well, it never was a good idea! It was just fun. You know how you have ideas that are terrible but are fun? This would be that."



When it comes to what fans should be hoping for this time round, the actor and stunt performer insisted the best case is a "train wreck".



He added: "You hope it doesn’t go well at all! Should be a f****** train wreck. That’s what you should hope for. I think we designed it that way."



As for his time away from Jackass, Knoxville likes to keep things lowkey.



He explained: "Same thing I do day-to-day, be a dad, play with our crazy dog, hang out with my wife, work a little."



He's keeping busy though, having recently been cast in a new psychological thriller Night Sessions for Pont Pictures.



As reported by Variety, he will play charismatic psychiatrist Dr. Rick Brennan, who is from the US and now living in exile in Berlin, and hosting a late-night radio show helping callers with their problems.



However, his life gets turned upside down when an enigmatic caller accuses him of a horrific crime, sparking a deadly game of cat and mouse.



Pont Pictures’ Philipp Mair Vargas has hailed Night Sessions, which is based on a script by Christopher Beachum, as one of the best he's read in a long time, while the lead role is an ideal "actor's showcase" for Knoxville.



He added in a statement: "The movie is 90% inside the radio station.



“We found a nice location in Belgrade that has a view of the brutalist architecture and the brutalist nature of the city — it’s fantastic, a perfect fit.”