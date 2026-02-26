Entertainment News

Lamar Odom feels 'amazing' after rehab stint

Lamar Odom feels 'amazing'

Photo: © Getty Images

Lamar Odom feels "amazing" following a month in rehab.



The 46-year-old retired basketball star underwent a 30-day treatment programme in Los Angeles to curb his use of marijuana before it could "lead to something else" but returned home on Wednesday (25.02.26) and is doing well.



Lamar's spokesperson told Us Weekly magazine: “He’s out of rehab as of this afternoon. He was there for 30 days.



“He went to stop smoking marijuana completely and he was afraid it might lead to something else. He wanted to reset. He looks amazing and feels amazing.”



Lamar - who was previously married to Khloe Kardashian - has admitted he started using marijuana when he was a teenager and he began to "explore" using substances after his mom passed away.



Asked on the latest episode of the Cousins with Vince Carter + Tracy McGrady podcast, which premiered on Wednesday, when things went off track, Lamar said: "Pot.



"But a lot of people don't have addiction genetically passed down to them.



"My father was a heroin addict. If you start with pot and it doesn't get high no more, you're like, 'Maybe I'll try cocaine.' "



Asked when he started smoking, he added: "Like 14, 15.



"My mom died when I was 12 years old. So when your moms die, and you're in New York City, it's tough … Part of me was like, fuck it, and then part of me was like, I gotta really get it done."



The former NBA star "loved" drugs and regularly used cocaine during the NBA off-season.



He said: "I'll keep it real with you, I loved drug.



"You're talking to a real addict. I sniffed cocaine. … I had some great cocaine summers. That was my way of beating the system."



And while he didn't use drugs during the season because of the possibility of being tested, Lamar believes his career would have gone to greater heights without substance abuse.



He said: "Hell yea. A hundred percent, I should be where y'all at in the Hall of Fame.



"I had people coming to me before I got to the NBA saying, 'Yo, you a hall of famer.'



"Let's keep it real … I shot a reality show in-season, that means I was playing in the game, winning Sixth Man of the Year and shooting a reality show.



"I knew I had the grit and the make-up.



"When I think about overall greatness and legacy, yeah I hurt that by using drugs, but I'm gonna stand on that."



Lamar's decision to check into rehab came after he was arrested and charged for driving under the influence (DUI) in the early hours of 17 January in Las Vegas.



He was accused of driving more than 41 miles per hour over the speed limit and making an improper lane change/or having a failure to maintain his lane.



Although he denied being under the influence of drugs and alcohol at the time of his arrest, he still took action to kick his weed habit



His manager, Gina Rodriguez, confirmed to the Daily Mail: "After a recent incident, he took a step back to reflect and address triggers he's been dealing with.



"He's taking full responsibility and choosing to be proactive about his wellbeing.



"Lamar is grateful for the support and is committed to moving forward in a healthy, positive way."



The former Los Angeles Lakers star - who was previously arrested for DUI in 2013 - has been open about his struggles with drug and alcohol addiction and almost lost his life after overdosing on cocaine, alcohol and cannabis at a Las Vegas brothel in 2015.