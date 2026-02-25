Justin Trudeau's son praises 'kind and nice' Katy Perry
Trudeau's son praises Perry
Justin Trudeau's son approves of his romance with Katy Perry.
The Roar hitmaker had been romantically linked with the former Canadian Prime Minister for several months before they made their relationship Instagram official in December and now 18-year-old Xavier Trudeau — the eldest child of the politician and his estranged wife Sophie — has praised the 41-year-old pop star.
In a video shared to Instagram, Xavier joined influencer G Hobs to try the 'Afters Meal', a collaboration between Drake's OVO and McDonald's, and the teenager was quizzed on the "elephant in the room", pressed on whether or not he had met Katy.
He confirmed: "She's cool, she's nice.
"We talked for hours, talking about my music. She gave me advice and next steps for me and stuff."
Katy and and Justin were first romantically linked last summer, when they were spotted on a date in Montreal, Canada, shortly after the Dark Horse singer split from Orlando Bloom — the father of her five-year-old daughter Daisy — in June.
They were next photographed together in October kissing on a yacht off the coast of Santa Barbara and they went on to make their first public appearance as a couple at the Crazy Horse Paris cabaret show in the French capital as the couple celebrated the singer's 41st birthday.
And in December, Katy shared a post on Instagram which contained intimate photos and videos from a trip to Japan with Justin.
In one photo, the couple cozied up for a selfie together while a video shows the pair dining together and looking lovingly into each other's eyes.
The Firework singer captioned the post: "Tokyo times on tour and more."
