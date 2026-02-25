Entertainment News

Police finish search of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s former home

Thames Valley Police has concluded its search of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s former home.



The 66-year-old royal was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office last week, and Thames Valley Police has now confirmed that it's concluded its search of Royal Lodge, his former home in Windsor, south-east England.



Assistant Chief Constable Oliver Wright said: "Officers have now left the location we have been searching in Berkshire. This concludes the search activity that commenced following our arrest of a man in his sixties from Norfolk on Thursday.



"We understand the significant public interest in this case and our investigation remains ongoing.



"It is important that our investigators are given the time and space to progress their work. We will provide updates when it is appropriate to do so, but this is unlikely to be for some time."



Last week, Thames Valley Police released a public statement confirming that Mountbatten-Windsor had been released from custody.



The statement read: "Thames Valley Police is able to provide an update in relation to an investigation into the offence of misconduct in public office.



"On Thursday we arrested a man in his sixties from Norfolk on suspicion of misconduct in public office.



"The arrested man has now been released under investigation.



"We can also confirm that our searches in Norfolk have now concluded."



King Charles, his older brother, subsequently insisted that the "law must take its course".



The 77-year-old monarch said in a statement: "I have learned with the deepest concern the news about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and suspicion of misconduct in public office. What now follows is the full, fair and proper process by which this issue is investigated in the appropriate manner and by the appropriate authorities. In this, as I have said before, they have our full and wholehearted support and co-operation.



"Let me state clearly: the law must take its course.



"As this process continues, it would not be right for me to comment further on this matter. Meanwhile, my family and I will continue in our duty and service to you all."