Halle Berry reveals one line she'll never cross in the bedroom

Halle Berry won't fake it

Photo: © Avalon

Halle Berry refuses to fake it in the bedroom.



The 59-year-old star has candidly revealed she doesn't "do that anymore" after a long time putting a partner's needs before her own.



Appearing on the Sex With Emily podcast, Halle said: "We had to get there so that he felt good about bringing us to orgasm.



"We had to say that we did it so that he would feel good about himself. Because what is that doing? That's putting his needs before our own.



"I'm like, 'No, I come first like you come first to you.'



"We both deserve to have this be a mutually enjoyable experience, so we both can roll over and go to sleep because we feel good — not one snoring and the other one looking at the ceiling, going, 'What the hell?' "



The Oscar winning actress - who was previously married to David Justice, Eric Benet and Olivier Martinez - has heaped praise her fiancé Van Hunt in the past, as well as the connection they shar.



Back in 2024, she told MArie Claire: "It was the first time I was madly in love before I had sex.



"That has never happened to me, ever. Talk about one of those life-changing, beautiful experiences. It was magical, just magical."



Halle and Van have been together for five years, and an insider recently revealed the star had never planned to get married again.



The source added to PEOPLE magazine: "After Van proposed, Halle needed a few months to get comfortable with the idea of getting married again."



Halle is now feeling "excited to be engaged".



The insider shared: "She loves him so much, though, and he makes her incredibly happy. She feels very fortunate. She's excited to be engaged."



The loved-up couple are now planning to have "a small, meaningful wedding with their closest friends and family", but they have not yet set a date for their nuptials.



Meanwhile, Halle previously revealed how James Bond actor Pierce Brosnan helped restore her "faith in men" when they worked together on 2002's Die Another Day.



She told Wired: "He will always be my Bond, always. I’m a Pierce Brosnan fan. He restored my faith in men on that movie. There couldn’t be a human who is more of a gentleman than Pierce Brosnan.”