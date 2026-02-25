Entertainment News

BioShock movie still a priority for Netflix

BioShock film still coming

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

The BioShock movie is still a priority for Netflix and production will resume once the next Hunger Games prequel wraps.



Netflix announced the film version of the 2K video game series, which began in 2007, a few years ago, but development has stalled on the project.



Now, producer Roy Lee has revealed the BioShock film is still going ahead but has been delayed due to director Francis Lawrence's work on The Long Walk and The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, which is due out in cinemas in November 2026.



In an interview with Collider, Lee said: " We would have gotten it made a few years back, but then other movies got in the way, with one being The Long Walk and the other being The Hunger Games prequel. We’re just waiting for him to finish post-production, because he’s going to be working on it through at least September, and then jump back into it.”



Following the release of The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping - which stars Joseph Zada, McKenna Grace and Ben Wang among others - pre-production on BioShock could begin in late 2026 with principal photography starting in early 2027.



Lee also revealed that the BioShock movie release would coincide with new incarnations of the first-person shooter game.



He added: "I know that Netflix and Take-Two are very anxious to see the movie come out because they want to have the release coincide with some of the potential new incarnations of the game.”



BioShock is set across multiple dystopian and visionary landscapes gone wrong, and the gameplay is a blend of sci-fi and horror.



The original 2007 title is set in 1960 and follows protagonist Jack who is a passenger on a plane that crashes in the Atlantic Ocean and discovers the underwater city of Rapture, built by business magnate Andrew Ryan to be an isolated utopia, which goes wrong after the discovery of ADAM, a genetic material which grants superhuman powers.



The award-winning franchise has sold more than 39 million copies worldwide across the original releases of titles including BioShock, BioShock 2 and BioShock Infinite, as well as multiple rereleases and remastered editions.