Entertainment News

Christina Applegate confined to her bedroom amid health struggles

Applegate confined to room

Photo: (c) Getty Images

Christina Applegate is largely confined to her bedroom amid her battle with multiple sclerosis (MS).



The 54-year-old actress went public with her diagnosis in 2021, and she's now explained how it's impacted her day-to-day life.



The Hollywood star - who has a 15-year-old daughter called Sadie with husband Martyn LeNoble - told People: "I want to take her [to school]; it’s my favourite thing to do. It’s the only time we have together by ourselves.



"I tell myself, ‘Just get her there safely and get home so you can get back into bed.’ And that’s what I do."



Christina admitted that her life "isn’t wrapped up with a bow".



The movie star added: "People’s lives, sorry for lack of a better term, f****** suck sometimes. So I’m being as honest and raw as I possibly can."



Earlier this month, Christina launched a new online platform for people living with MS.



The actress launched Next in MS in order to provide people with the opportunity to share their experiences.



The site reads: "Living with multiple sclerosis isn’t easy.



"Christina Applegate has never been shy about that. She’s been open about the pain, the fatigue, the frustration—even the parts that are difficult to say out loud.



"That’s why Christina is starting a different conversation... one where we can talk openly, ask tough questions, seek difficult answers, and navigate complex paths forward, together. (sic)"



Christina is keen to connect with other people living with the condition, which affects the brain and spinal cord.



The site reads: "As Christina begins the next chapter of her MS journey, she’s inviting you to come along for the ride…and she’s not holding back.



"What will Christina discover next...?



"Catch a glimpse of what Christina is learning as she explores the next chapter of her journey with MS—the good, the bad, the ugly. Watch the “Next In MS” trailer below, and don’t forget to sign up above. (sic)"