Rachel Reid postpones publication of 'Heated Rivalry' sequel 'Unrivaled' due to health
Wait for book extended
"Heated Rivalry" fans will have to wait months longer than expected to read the next chapter in Shane and Ilya's love story.
Author Rachel Reid has postponed publication of "Unrivaled," the third book chronicling the relationship first introduced in "Heated Rivalry," due in part to her health.
In a video posted to Instagram, Reid says the book is now scheduled for release on June 1, 2027, instead of this September.
Reid has Parkinson's disease, and she says her symptoms have worsened in the last couple of months, which makes it physically more difficult for her to write.
She says she's also been so busy since the "Heated Rivalry" TV show premiered that she hasn't had as much time to focus on writing.
"Unrivaled" is the seventh book in the "Game Changers" series of novels, and the third to follow enemies-to-lovers Shane Hollander and Ilya Rozanov.
The other installments in the series follow different gay couples in the world of professional hockey.
