Entertainment News

Sir David Beckham leaps into action to help injured skier

Beckham helps hurt skier

Photo: © Getty Images

Sir David Beckham has been hailed a "true gentleman" after helping an injured skier.



The 50-year-old star was on a family holiday in the French Alps when he rushed to the aid of a British woman who was skiing with two friends when she fell on the slopes and "hit her head".



An insider told The Sun newspaper: "David saw the woman hit her head and was worried about her.



“He took her skis off and made sure she was OK – he was a true gentleman. David was incredibly lovely, and so was the ski guide with him.”



It's said the father-of-four was with his 14-year-old daughter Harper at the time of the accident, which took place at the exclusive Courchevel resort.



The family trip comes weeks after David's son Brooklyn shared a shock six-slide Instagram statement, in which he claimed he does "not want to reconcile" with his family because of their relationship with his wife, Nicola.



He also accused his parents, David and Victoria Beckham, of trying to "ruin" his relationship with her before they married in 2022.



Family friend Gordon Ramsay recently spoke out about the Beckham feud, insisting former footballer David will "absolutely get that relationship back on track".



He told The Sun newspaper: "Brooklyn and I have messaged a little bit, our relationship is solid. I love him - his heart is incredible



“But it’s hard, isn’t it, when you’re infatuated? Love is blind. It’s easy to get up on that rollercoaster, and get carried away. But it will come back.



“I’ve seen first-hand just how good parents they are. David as a dad is just incredible. They’ve both put so much energy into their kids, and I know just how many times they’ve got Brooklyn out of the s***.



“I think it’s going to be a matter of time before Brooklyn takes a good look at himself and understands just what his parents mean to him.



“Time’s going to be the best healer, and David will absolutely get that relationship back on track.



“Victoria and Tana have spoken a lot. They are probably closer than ever - they’re like two peas in a pod, those two. She has offered lots of support."