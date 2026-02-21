Entertainment News

F1 champion Lando Norris 'splits' from Margarida Corceiro

Photo: © Avalon

Lando Norris has confirmed he has split from Portuguese model and actress Margarida Corceiro.



The McLaren Formula 1 champion, 26, addressed the breakup with the 22-year-old Portuguese star with fellow racing driver Carlos Sainz Jr. after weeks of rumours, explaining that the pair had decided to go their separate ways.



In a TikTok clip from testing for the new season in Bahrain, seen by The Sun newspaper, Williams star Carlos asked Lando: "Are you and Magui good?”, prompting him to reply: “No."



Lando then disclosed that he is a "single man".



Their relationship had attracted significant attention from fans and the European press, particularly as Corceiro’s rising profile in Portugal often placed the couple under an intense microscope.



An insider told The Sun: “There have been tell-tale signs for a while now.



“They drifted apart after his win last season. The biggest hint came in Bahrain as he and his team continued testing ahead of the new season.



“Lando held a party to thank those who have been with him from the start and who he credits with helping him lift the title.



“Anyone who was anyone posed for a group picture.



“The only one who wasn’t there was girlfriend Magui. It naturally sparked rumours.”



The couple had been linked since 2023 and were frequently photographed together at races and events, with Margarida becoming a familiar face in the F1 paddock. Their social?media presence — once filled with playful posts and travel snapshots — had noticeably quietened in recent months, fuelling questions about the state of their relationship long before Lando addressed it publicly.



The blonde beauty is best known for her acting work in Portuguese television dramas and her modelling career, which has seen her front campaigns for major fashion brands. She has not yet issued a statement of her own.



For Lando, the split comes during a pivotal moment in his career as he continues to chase his first Formula 1 victory and build on McLaren’s resurgence.



Lando's relationship ending comes as things heat up between Ferrari's Sir Lewis Hamilton and reality icon Kim Kardashian, who recently embarked on a string of dates.



The pair made their debut at the Super Bowl this month.



However, Lewis has remained tight-lipped. When asked to comment on the status of their relationship, he replied: “I’m not commenting on that. That’s private.”