Former 'Jersey Shore' star Snooki says she has cervical cancer
Snooki has cervical cancer
Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi said Friday that she has cervical cancer.
The former “Jersey Shore” star said in a video posted to TikTok that a biopsy had revealed the stage one cancer.
“Obviously not the news that I was hoping for,” she said, sitting in her car between medical appointments. “But also not the worst news, just because they caught it so early, thank freaking God.”
She urged her followers to get Pap smears, and said she is likely to have a hysterectomy after her initial treatment.
“So 2026 is not panning out how I wanted it to,” she said.
Polizzi became one of the breakout stars of “Jersey Shore” from its debut on MTV in 2009. She was on the reality show for six seasons and appeared in the later spinoffs “Snooki & JWoww” and “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.” She also appeared on the Kelowna-shot "Canada Shore."
Now 38, she still lives in New Jersey, has been married for 11 years and has three children.
More Entertainment News
Movie Listings
- Sticking with Biden mandateUnited States - 5:35 pm
- Bad Bunny invades BrazilEntertainment - 5:33 pm
- Lando Norris single againEntertainment - 5:26 pm
- Lil Jon says final goodbyeEntertainment - 5:25 pm
- O'Brien breaks silenceEntertainment - 5:25 pm
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Kelowna Community Theatre
- Kelowna Actor's Studio
- New Vintage Theatre
- Theatre Kelowna Society
- Shakespeare Kelowna Theatre
- Creekside Theatre
- Vernon Powerhouse Theatre
- Penticton Many Hats Theatre Company
- Tempest Theatre & Film Society
- Armstrong Asparagus Community Theatre
- Armstrong Caravan Farm Theatre
- South Okanagan Players
MUSIC
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Chamber Music Kelowna
- Okanagan Festival Singers
- Okanagan Symphony
- Okanagan Jazz & Blues Society
- Ballet Kelowna
- Vernon Jazz Society
- Summerland Singers and Players
- OkanaganConcerts.com
- Festivals Kelowna
- Parks Alive!
- Live! in Lake Country
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]