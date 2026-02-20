Entertainment News

Lindsey Vonn suffered family tragedy a day after devastating ski crash

Lindsey Vonn's dog dies

Photo: © Getty Images

Lindsey Vonn's beloved dog died just a day after her horror crash at the Winter Olympics.



The 41-year-old ski racer was airlifted to hospital after she fell on the slopes during the women's downhill final at the Milan-Cortina Games on February 8 and she subsequently underwent four surgeries to repair a complex tibia fracture in her left leg - and Lindsey has now revealed she faced further agony as she lay in her hospital bed in Italy as she had to say goodbye to her pet pooch Leo.



In a post on Instagram, she wrote: "Leo has passed away and joined Lucy and Bear up in heaven. This has been an incredibly hard few days. Probably the hardest of my life. I still have not come to terms that he is gone ...



"The day I crashed, so did Leo. He had been recently diagnosed with lung cancer (he survived lymphoma a year and a half ago) but now his heart was failing him. He was in pain and his body could no longer keep up with his strong mind.



"As I layed [sic] in my hospital bed the day after my crash, we said goodbye to my big boy. I had lost so much that meant something to me in such a short amount of time. I can’t believe it. "



Lindsey went on to explain Leo had been there to comfort her throughout her previous injuries and he will always be her "first love".



She added: "My boy has been with me since my second ACL injury, when I needed him most. He held me on the sofa as I watched the Sochi Olympics.



"He lifted me up when I was down. He layed by me, and cuddle me, always making me feel safe and loved. We have been through so much together in 13 years.



"It’s going to be a while before I emotionally process things but I know he will always be with me. I know he’s up there with Lucy and Bear and my mom and grandparents and so many people I have lost in the past few years. And I takes solace knowing he’s not in pain anymore.



"There will never be another Leo. He will always be my first love."



The athlete was recently given the green light to return to the US and she went on to reveal she's facing yet another operation.



She concluded: " Heading in for more surgery today. Will be thinking of him when I close my eyes. I will love you forever my big boy."